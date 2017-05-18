Raiders Common Sense: Three Reasons to Not Worry About Carr Contract

Yesterday, social media exploded with articles detailing Raiders QB Derek Carr’s frustration with the status of contract extension talks. In like manner, fans began climbing the walls with anxiety over the thought of Carr leaving. Granted, the thought of not retaining a future MVP is scary. Yet, anyone actively believing a deal won’t get done sooner or later is out of their minds. Here are three reasons why, RaiderNation needs to relax about this.

Timing/Market

First, Carr becomes a free agent after this season. All of this hysteria is misplaced. Reggie McKenzie will observe the quarterback market to see contracts. From there, Oakland will offer him a sizable deal that will make him a Raider for the balance of his career. Not to mention, other top passers will look to cash in as well in 2018. Stafford, Cousins, and Brees are three of the top quarterbacks expecting big money. Why would Reggie McKenzie rush this? Equally important to a fair deal is a long one. Securing your offensive cornerstone for six or seven years makes sense.

Track Record

While Reggie McKenzie won’t wildly spend money, he’ll opt for need. With that said, when the wallet does open, money ceases to become an issue. Irvin, Penn, Howard, Hudson, and Osemele all benefit from long money. By the same token, Marquette King’s contract keeps him a Raider. Furthermore, talented players always end up with money. The Raiders aren’t the Bengals, who are notoriously cheap. They actually ration Gatorade to their players and have only three scouts.

Common Sense

If anyone doubts Carr’s long-term future, they are not paying attention. How many other 27 year old quarterbacks does the NFL employ? With this in mind, fan panic is out of line. Reading an article prompts some to question Carr’s loyalty to the organization. Fans and certain media forget that football is also a job. Players sacrifice their health for the fans. Be that as it may, players want financial security. Derek Carr isn’t different. Why shouldn’t he break the bank with Brees, Stafford, etc?

In reality, Derek Carr’s contract situation means nothing in mid-May 2017. If a year from now, the negotiation remains at this point, feel free to lose it. Yet, Carr is a Raider now, tomorrow, and a rice one soon. People place too much stock in wild media proclamation. Notably, an article citing frustration about a contract issue. Derek Carr is a Raiders player. He will always be. Stop letting weak stories rent space in your head.

