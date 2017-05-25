Raiders CB Amerson Looks to Improve Secondary Contribution

The Raider Renaissance fascinates millions. Equally as good as a standalone piece is David Amerson’s resurgence. While on his way to disappoint after being snagged in the second round of the 2013 by the Washington , Amerson found new life with the Raiders.

A flier waiver pickup, the 6-foot-1 corner proved quite the addition with four picks, 26 pass deflections and 60 total tackles. Under those circumstances, he went from toast to swag. He waved his finger when he swatted away a pass. Plus, he nodded at receivers when he blanketed them. This attitude departed from his days of struggle.

McKenzie, thoroughly impressed, ponied up $33.93 million over four years for Swag Amerson. Instead, the Raiders general manager got Smug Amerson. After getting paid, RaiderNation was treated to some of the old Amerson: Slow to react, flat-footed and toast. His sophomore campaign as a Raider finished with two INTs, 14 deflections and 64 tackles.

McKenzie didn’t pay for flash. He banked on getting consistency. That’s David’s Goliath. No. 29 needs to find the swagger that made him a nuisance to quarterbacks. Unlike fellow starting corner Sean Smith, Amerson’s struggles present more of a conundrum. He already had one year under his belt in the system and wasn’t coming in cold like Smith. This coming season is going to be make or break for the 25-year-old.

Don’t expect Amerson’s release this season even if his performance wanes even further. His 2017 salary (8.5 million) became fully guaranteed on March 11 and jettisoning him would result in $8 million of dead money. With future contract extensions in the works for quarterback Derek Carr, guard Gabe Jackson and defensive end Khalil Mack, any dead money would be a detriment.

Yet, if Amerson doesn’t improve, McKenzie’s “front-loaded guaranteed money” and “pay-as-you-go” contract structure sets up an out. Amerson’s guaranteed money ends after 2017. Coupled with promising Gareon Conley taken in the first round of the draft. If Amerson doesn’t shape up, the Raiders will deflect him from the roster.

