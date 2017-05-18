Here’s How the Raiders Beat the Chiefs in 2017

Last season, the Oakland Raiders looked every bit of a contender in the AFC. They won close games against playoff teams and finally came together as a unit. The team had four losses last season, but half of those were to one team. With that being said, one major hurdle standing in the way of this year’s team is the culprit of those two losses last season, their division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs. Head Coach Jack Del Rio is 0-4 against the Chiefs in his tenure with the Raiders, with an average loss of 11 points. Likewise, the team hasn’t won in Arrowhead since 2012. If Del Rio and the Raiders plan to contend this season with the perennial powers, beating the Chiefs is a must.

In both contests last season, then Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave and the offense struggled to sustain drives, with only 6 drives totaling 6 plays or more. The team gained under 300 yards both occasions as well. In other words, the Raiders offense needs to stay on the field longer. More plays should equal to more opportunities for the Carr and company to score. An added bonus is wearing out that touted Chiefs defense. To assist in those efforts, the Raiders added new weapons in Cook, Patterson, and Lynch. As well as, promoted quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to OC this year to upgrade the play calling.

The Chiefs offense, led by Alex Smith and the running game, will not light up the scoreboard by any means. But what they will do is slowly and strategically dissects a defense to score enough points to win. To counter that, the defense will ask their Edwards Jr, Vanderdoes, and others to control the line of scrimmage. In the hope that they avoid a repeat performance of week 6 last season, when the defense gave up 183 rushing yards and three short yardage TD’s. By controlling the line, it gives Ken Norton Jr the flexibility to release linebackers Mack and Irvin to do what they do best, get after the quarterback and make plays.

Lastly, it seems like the Chiefs find multiple ways to score points in these matchups. For instance, Tyreek Hill’s second quarter punt return touchdown last season. In my opinion that knocked the wind out of the Raiders. This year, the Raiders found their own spark. Insert All Pro returner Patterson. With 5 career kick return touchdowns to his name, Patterson delivers a much needed threat on special teams.

Given the talent and upgrades on this team, improvement on all three phases should be expected. With that, better results against the Chiefs should follow this season.

