Raiders Backup RB Will Share Carries in 2017

Marshawn Lynch will garner all the attention, and deservedly so. He’s a marquee running back, an established punisher who relishes in inflicting both pain and embarrassment among would-be tacklers. No question, he should be the No. 1 running back atop the depth chart. But the notion Lynch will be the end-all; be-all at the Oakland Raiders’ tailback position is an asinine assumption.

Why? Fellow and incumbent running backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are simply too talented to not get any carries. It’s the prudent thing to do, and despite offensive coordinator Todd Downing being relatively new to the role of NFL play-caller, he’s not dim to the fact Oakland boasts a scary stable of tailbacks. Expect Lynch, Richard and Washington to get their carries.

Lynch after all is 31-years-old. And while his body didn’t go through the rigors of the NFL this past season, 31 fresh legs are quite different that fresh legs on someone in their 20s — Richard is 23 and Washington is 24. Giving Lynch as many breathers as he can get would be beneficial to not only the running backs, but the offense as a whole. And the dynamic duo proved this past season they’re more than capable.

Richard’s slithery style of running produced 491 yards (five carries of 20-plus yards) and a touchdown while Washington’s straight-ahead style netted him 467 yards (seven of 20-plus) and a pair of TDs. The dynamos combined for 33 first downs (14 for Richard, 19 for Washington). The pair can also catch the rock out of the backfield as Richard had 194 yards receiving and two scores while Washington had 115 yards. Just read this diamond Raiders beat writer Jimmy Durkin unearthed: Twenty-two running backs were selected in the NFL Draft, yet the undrafted Richard finished fifth in the league among rookies in rushing. He had less than half as many carries as any of the four ahead of him.

If Downing is adept at using his running backs selectively, not only will Lynch get valuable rest. As a result, Richard and Washington will face a defense, battered and bruised by their more physical counterpart. A defense worn down by Lynch will find it increasingly difficult to catch up to Richard and Washington. In their rookie seasons, both showed they can out-run a defense between the tackles and around it on the outside.

That’s a nightmare for even the most seasoned defenses in the league.

