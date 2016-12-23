Raiders activate Mario Edwards Jr. from IR

Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) stretches during a rookie minicamp at an NFL football facility in Alameda, Calif., Friday, May 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) -- The Oakland Raiders have activated defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. from injured reserve.

The team placed linebacker Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve Friday to make room on the roster for Edwards.

Edwards injured his hip in the preseason opener in August and was placed on injured reserve before the season opener. He returned to practice earlier this month and was activated in time to play against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Edwards made a big impact for Oakland as a rookie last season before sustaining a significant neck injury that sidelined him for the final two games and most of the offseason program.

The Raiders will be without safety Karl Joseph (toe) and defensive tackle Stacy McGee (ankle) this week.

---

