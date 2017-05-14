Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Madrid Open 2017 final: Where to watch live, preview, betting odds and head-to-head record

Rafael Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem in the men's singles final of the Madrid Masters on Sunday (14 May).

Where to watch live

Trending: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United - Premier League LIVE

The match starts at 5pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on Sky Sports Mix. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Don't miss: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - Premier League as it happened

Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem in the final of the Madrid Open as he looks to win his third title of the calendar year following wins in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

The 14-time Grand Slam winner defeated Fabio Fognini, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin and Novak Djokovic en route to the final as he is currently 14-0 since the clay-court season began.

Most popular: Hull City relegated from the Premier League

One more win would put the Spaniard in perfect position as the favourite for the upcoming French Open, which Nadal last won in 2014.

As for world number nine Thiem, he defeated Jared Donaldson, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Ćorić and Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

The 23-year-old Austrian is looking for his second title of 2017 following his win in Rio de Janeiro, and will be hoping to end a two-match losing run against his Madrid final opponent.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Rafael Nadal to win: 1/7

Dominic Thiem to win: 24/5

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other five times in ATP Tennis history, with Nadal edging Thiem 3-1. The last time they faced each other was in the final of the Barcelona Open in April which the Spaniard won.

Thiem, however, does have a win over Nadal on clay, beating the former world number one in the 2016 semi-final in Buenos Aires.

Madrid Masters History

This will be the pair's first meeting at the Madrid Open, though all their previous meetings have been on clay.

You may be interested in: