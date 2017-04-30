Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Barcelona Open final: Where to watch live, preview, betting odds and head-to-head record

Reigning champion Rafael Nadal will take on Dominic Thiem in the final of the Barcelona Open on Sunday (30 April).

Where to watch live

The match starts at 3:00pm BST. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 5 and Sky Sports 5 HD as well as Tennis TV. Live scores and regular updates will also be available on the ATP's official website.

Overview

After becoming the first player to win a single tournament 10 times following his win in Monte-Carlo, reigning champion Nadal will be hoping to repeat the feat in Barcelona.

The 14-time Grand Slam winner defeated Rogério Dutra Silva, Kevin Anderson, Chung Hyeon and Horacio Zeballos en route to the final.

A win for the world number five would make it his second title of 2017 and his 10th overall Barcelona title.

Thiem is playing his first final in Barcelona. The Austrian defeated Brits Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans along with Japan's Yūichi Sugita before getting past another Briton in world number one Andy Murray 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the semi-final.

It was Thiem's first win over Murray as well as his first win over any world number one and the 23-year-old will now be looking to win his second title of the year after his win in Rio.

"Thiem is a specialist on clay, one of the best in the world. It will be a tough match for me, but I am just happy to be back in the final," Nadal said, as quoted on ESPN.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Nadal to win: 3/10

Thiem to win: 5/2

Head-to-head

The duo have met each other thrice in the past, with Nadal currently leading 2-1 with their last meeting coming in the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2016.

However, with all three matches being played on clay-court, Thiem has defeated Nadal on his preferred surface in Buenos Aires and will be hoping for a repeat performance.

