Rafael Nadal cruises to third U.S. Open title in straight sets over Kevin Anderson

Rafael Nadal claimed his third U.S. Open title and 16th Grand Slam singles title with a straight set thrashing of South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

The 28th-ranked South African tested Nadal early as the two split the first six games of the match. But an unforced error from Anderson handed Nadal a welcome break point and the world’s No. 1 player did not look back. Unforced errors doomed Anderson as he committed 20 in the first set alone, compared to Nadal’s four.

Nadal needed just 39 minutes to finish off the second set, winning four of four net points to push his ratio to 11-for-11 for the match.

Nadal’s service game was brutally efficient, especially to close out, as the Spaniard won 57 of 73 points overall.

