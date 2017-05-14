Rafa Cabrera Bello's incredible 2-2-4 finish ends great Players rally





Rafa Cabrera Bello made — and then saved — himself a lot of money in the space of the final three holes of his Players Championship on Sunday.

The Spaniard came to the closing trio at TPC Sawgrass at 3 under for the tournament and lingering around the top 10. That’s when the Ryder Cup team member made the first albatross on the par-5 16th in tournament history.



PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MAY 14: Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain reacts to his birdie on the 17th green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 14, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) More

Cabrera Bello celebrated by throwing his iron in the air, accidentally hurling it in the water hazard between Nos. 16 and 17. After retrieving the club, he did a high-five pass up the rope line akin to what Hale Irwin did in the 1990 U.S. Open at Medinah.

A hole later, he stuck his tee shot on the treacherous par-3 17th — playing the toughest it has in years — to inside 10 feet. He made that to pull the double deuce and get to 6 under for the championship.





Then it seemingly fell apart on No. 18 tee, as he pulled his fairway wood well into the water hazard lining the lengthy par-4 finisher. After taking a drop from the lateral hazard, Cabrera Bello hit his 200-yard approach just shy of the green.





Then, using putter, he holed the last shot for an astounding par that kept him inside the top three. Cabrera Bello gave a musclebound fist pump to cap off a 2-under 70.