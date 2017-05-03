Raekwon McMillan will be a major playmaker for the Miami Dolphins

Adding several players through this year’s NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have acquired some very talented personnel. While the biggest piece of drafting news was that the Dolphins selected defensive end Charles Harris in the first round of the draft, the most important selection the team may have made was when it drafted Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan in the second round.

While Harris is likely to be the more talented of the two players, he is someone that still has to wait his turn this season. Playing behind both Andre Branch and Cameron Wake his rookie season, it is expected that Harris will not have a major impact this season. The same cannot be said for Raekwon McMillan who most believe will be a day one starter in Miami’s weak linebacking corps.

Re-signing Kiko Alonso this offseason and adding middle linebacker Lawrence Timmons to the roster, the Dolphins still had a hole at the second outside linebacker position as they entered the draft. Adding McMillan in the second round, Miami addressed this issue and added someone who possess the skill and talent needed to be a day one starter in Miami.

A sure-tackler that reads plays and reacts quickly, McMillan is the perfect player for the Miami Dolphins outside linebacker position. Heck, his addition alone should help the Miami Dolphins perform better in stopping the run. Add to this his overall speed and sideline-to-sideline ability and McMillan will be a great addition for the Dolphins defense.

While McMillan will have some issues in coverage early in his career, the Miami Dolphins could just as easily swap McMillan out on passing downs. Switching in players like Koa Misi on certain downs would also cover McMillan early on in his career and allow him to keep the tread on his tires for later in his career.

In the end though, Raekwon McMillan will be a major playmaker at linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. While I won’t go as far to say that McMillan will be the Rookie of the Year, he certainly could be in contention should he play to the best of his ability this season.

