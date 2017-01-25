Radulov scores 2 as Price, Canadiens beat Flames 5-1

Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) scores past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the final seconds of the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Montreal won, 5-1. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) -- Alexander Radulov scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens beat Calgary 5-1 on Tuesday night, extending the Flames' losing streak to four games.

Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for Montreal (29-13-7). Carey Price made 30 saves in the win and even had an assist.

Sam Bennett scored with a second left for Calgary (24-24-3), which was on the second game of a back-to-back. Chad Johnson stopped 15 of 20 shots.

Johnson got the start after Brian Elliott conceded four goals in a 4-0 loss at Toronto on Monday.

Price was solid after going through a bit of a recent slump. The All-Star goalie had allowed at least three goals in nine of his previous 11 starts.

But this time, Price was on his game from the get-go - and he got his first assist of the season on Montreal's fourth goal. The goalie came with one second of his 39th career shutout but was beaten by Bennett at 19:59 of the third period.

Calgary outshot Montreal 31-20, but the Canadiens made their opportunities count.

It was another slow start for the Flames, who have given up the first goal in nine straight games.

Despite getting several good shots on Price early, the Flames fell behind at 19:18 of the first period when Shaw ripped one past Johnson for his seventh of the season.

The Canadiens doubled their lead with a short-handed goal at 4:53 of the second. After Johnny Gaudreau bobbled the puck at the Montreal blue line, Plekanec scooped it up and skated the length of the ice, beating Johnson through the legs for his first goal in six games.

The Canadiens made it 3-0 at 9:02. While playing with the man advantage, Nathan Beaulieu looked to be taking a shot but instead fed Radulov with a crisp cross-ice pass. With Johnson out of position, Radulov made no mistake for his 11th of the season.

Montreal was without forward Alex Galchenyuk, who re-injured his right knee Saturday. Canadiens coach Michel Therrien shuffled his lines, and Carr filled the remaining hole on the fourth line.

Carr thanked his coach with his second goal of the season at 8:02 of the third period.

Radulov made it 5-0 on a power-play goal with 3:53 remaining.

NOTES: Montreal finished 2 for 3 with the man advantage and is 12 for its last 31 with the extra skater. ... The Flames are 3-4-3 in the second game of a back-to-back. . Gaudreau has not scored in 11 games, the longest drought of his career.

UP NEXT

Flames: Thursday night at Ottawa.

Canadiens: At the New York Islanders on Thursday night.