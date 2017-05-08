QB Woody Barrett announces intent to transfer from Auburn

Auburn reserve quarterback Woody Barrett has announced his intention to transfer from the program, as the redshirt freshman found himself buried on a depth chart that now features just three remaining signal callers.

Barrett took to Twitter on Monday to share the news, citing his best interests as the reason for the move.





A former three-star prospect from West Orange High in Winter Garden, Fla., Barrett had fallen behind early enrollee Malik Willis this spring, leaving him fourth-in-line behind Willis, Sean White and Jarrett Stidham. Barrett saw limited time in the spring game. Willis, the freshman, was a three-star prospect from Roswell (Ga.) High.

Barrett is the second Tigers quarterback to transfer this spring, as Tyler Queen transferred to West Georgia. Former quarterback John Franklin III moved to receiver this spring for the Tigers as well.

