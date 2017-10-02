QB Speight out for No. 7 Michigan, O'Korn in vs. Michigan St

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is helped odd the field after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. He left the stadium for X-rays and coach Jim Harbaugh later referred to it as a soft tissue injury. Speight did not return to the game and Harbaugh said he wouldnt play this week _ if he Wolverines (4-0, 1-0) had a game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- No. 7 Michigan has lost quarterback Wilton Speight for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that John O'Korn will start Saturday night when the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) play against Michigan State (3-1, 1-0).

Speight was injured in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue. Speight left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a ''soft tissue'' injury.

---

