QB Aaron Rodgers' Retweet Gets Iowa Teens Out Of Final Exam

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scored a lot of points with some high school students in Janesville, Iowa, with just one retweet.

Students in a sports literature class in the Janesville Consolidated School District made a deal with teacher Laura Roberts, a big Rodgers fan.

She agreed to cancel the final exam if someone in the class could get a retweet from Rodgers, according to ESPN.com.

That job fell to student Payton Mayer, who laid his heart on the line in less than 140 characters Friday morning.

@AaronRodgers12 our teacher agreed to not give us a final in sports lit if you retweet this! PLEASE RETWEET SHE IS YOUR BIGGEST FAN! pic.twitter.com/w4WrU2BlUf — Peyton Meyer (@peytonmeyer22) May 19, 2017

On Thursday, Rodgers agreed to go along with the game plan, as the tweet below demonstrates.

I'm sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go....#PayItForwardFridayhttps://t.co/Kj9pMwMDlT?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 19, 2017

The teacher kept her word and canceled the test. However, the students definitely learned a good lesson in how to network.

SCORE!

Rodgers isn’t the only sports stars who is helping kids shirk their studies.

On Thursday, William Pate, a senior at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, convinced his U.S. government teacher, Joseph Belser, to cancel the final exam if he could get Kobe Bryant to retweet him, according to WRTV in Indianapolis.

The retired NBA great was Belser’s favorite player, so the teacher agreed, figuring he’d never have to pay up.

@kobebryant PLEASE IF YOU RETWEET THIS WE DONT HAVE TO TAKE THE FINAL PLEASE RT @kobebryant ️️️️️ pic.twitter.com/frr6MR9bZP — Lul Yoひngsta️ (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

Turns out Bryant, like Rodgers, either has a soft spot for high school seniors or a hatred of taking tests.

Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017

Pate and his classmates won’t have to take the final, but school officials said the teacher has to figure out another way to give a “final assessment,” according to the station.

Here’s our assessment: This is the start of a trend that may be more annoying than asking celebrities to the prom.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.