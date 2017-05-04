Puck Soup: Sidney Crosby's concussion, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet!

(WARNING: STRONG ADULT LANGUAGE AND HUMOR. LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.)

PUCK SOUP is the hockey podcast on the Nerdist network from Puck Daddy editor Greg Wyshynski and Dave Lozo of Vice Sports and The Comeback. This is a hockey podcast, in the sense that the talk about hockey, both on the ice and about fan culture. That’s the “puck.” This is also a podcast about movies, TV, fast food, life lessons and general idiocy. That’s the “soup.”

In Episode 49, Greg and Dave welcome Chris Johnston of Sportsnet and, in a podcast first, Chris’s adorable dad to talk about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the ridiculousness of fame, Ottawa as a hockey town, Canada vs. the U.S., separate rules for playoff hockey and much more. Plus, Rob Rossi pens a wild Sidney Crosby conspiracy theory, the Devils win the Draft Lottery, Mike Milbury and the future of hockey hot takes, NHL players as MARIO KART drivers, a round of “Is This An A-Hole?” and your reader mail, including Taco Bell Chicken Chips and Matt Damon vs. George Clooney. Sponsored by Seat Geek and Harry’s Razors!

Brought to you by Seat Geek and Harry’s razors!

In this episode:

OPEN: Rob Rossi and the secret Capitals plot to injure Sidney Crosby.

26:00: The Devils won the draft lottery and should there be a draft lottery.

30:00: Do we even like the NHL draft?

34:45: Mike Milbury on P.K. Subban and our hot takes on HOT TAEKS.

42:00: Making NBC’s NHL coverage better.

48:00: It’s Chris Johnston of Sportsnet and his adorable father!

1:25:00: Jay Beagle wants to play Phil Kessel in MARIO KART, so we assign basic MARIO KART characters to NHL players because of course.

1:35:45: A new and exciting game called “Is This Guy An A-Hole?”

1:47:30: It’s the Puck Soup MAILBAG, including Taco Naked Chicken Chips and Matt Damon vs. George Clooney!

