Puck Daddy’s 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks: Who wins it all?

The 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here!

The NHL’s current playoff system gave us uncertainty until the final weekend; inequitable circumstances for successful teams, like the Montreal Canadiens drawing the New York Rangers in the first round; and, alas, nearly none of the rivalry matchups that seemed so possible down the stretch, i.e. the Battles of Ontario, Alberta and California.

What we’re left with are some intense matchups, some oddly compelling ones and five Canadian teams that somehow won’t cannibalize each other in the opening round for once.

So who wins in Round 1? And who eventually hoists the Holy Grail?

Puck Daddy presents its 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs prognostications, featuring editors Greg Wyshynski, Sean Leahy, Jen Neale and Josh Cooper; columnist Ryan Lambert; staff writer Justin Cuthbert; and fantasy writer Steve Laidlaw of Dobber Hockey.

Here’s how we see the first round shaking out:

And now, some additional predictions and views on the 2017 Playoffs:

Which series are you most looking forward to and why?

Greg Wyshynski: The Edmonton Oilers, with the boundless young dumb energy of a teenage boy fumbling with his first bra strap, taking on last year’s crusty old conference champions, the San Jose Sharks. Connor McDavid’s first spin in the playoff spotlight. Strap in.

Sean Leahy: I’m looking forward to two series. The first is Penguins-Blue Jackets because there’s never any love lost between these teams. The fans hate one another. The players hate one another. Torts and Sullivan are good pals, but for the next two weeks they won’t be. Then there’s also Sharks-Oilers, which gives us Connor McJesus’ first foray into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Will Cam Talbot hold up? How many points will McDavid amass? How long will Joe Thornton’s beard be by the end of the series?

Jen Neale: The Blue Jackets and Penguins, and it’s a shame they’re meeting so early. The two teams have established a pretty good regular season rivalry. Outside of Pittsburgh, who doesn’t love watching Brandon Dubinsky really, truly piss off Sidney Crosby? This is going to be physical and ugly.

Josh Cooper: I like the storyline of St. Louis coach Mike Yeo vs. his old team with the Blues against the Minnesota Wild. If the Blues win that series it will be devastating for the Wild – an organization that fired Yeo last season and ended up replacing him with Bruce Boudreau in the summer.

Ryan Lambert: I’m psyched for Chicago/Nashville. Been rooting for it all year. Those are just two very good, entertaining teams. I think Chicago remains a little overrated in terms of their overall quality, but they’ve come on a bit in the past month or two, process-wise. meanwhile, Nashville has been a solid team all year, held back only by a lack of a serious top line like it had last season.

Chicago actually dominated the season series, winning four of five, and by a combined score of 20-14. But take out empty-netters and it was 17-14. Pretty close. These are two evenly matched teams that play fun hockey. Should be a great series.

