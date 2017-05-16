Puck Daddy Bag of Mail: Expectations for Rinne; Shattenkirk's final destination

Hey everyone, with the NCAA season over, it’s time to roll out a new feature for the summer. It’s a mailbag column. People love those.

Okay it’s another mailbag. Things are chugging along in the conference finals, and crazy as it is to say we’re really very close to the season being over.

That always fills me with a weird kind of existential dread, I have to admit. If I’m not watching hockey most nights, what am I even doing? I imagine that’s what, like 75 percent of Canadians feel like, once they all get off the Ottawa Senators bandwagon.

Just kidding. No one cares about the Senators. Anyway, question time:

Rian Shaefer asks:

“Is it harder to obtain a No. 1 D or a No. 1 center?”

Obviously this comes with the caveat that they are both difficult to acquire, but it’s all about the scarcity of the resource.

While there are technically 30 No. 1 centers and defensemen in the NHL, players who meet the various criteria we think of as being No. 1s are obviously harder to come by. Is Rasmus Ristolainen an actual No. 1 defenseman in the vein of a Zdeno Chara or even Hampus Lindholm (who still doesn’t get as much credit as he should for being an elite defender)? Obviously not. Is he a No. 1 defender because Buffalo doesn’t have anyone better? Yeah.

Same for centers. Travis Zajac was New Jersey’s No. 1 pivot, but any half-decent team would at least have him on the second line, if not deeper in the lineup.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

With all this in mind, I would say it’s probably harder to get a No. 1 center because at least with defenders you can get a guy with a lot of talent on either side of the ice, as long as you’re not trying to fill a need. Those guys just don’t get traded (unless they’re P.K. Subban) or hit the open market (unless they’re Chara).

Defensemen are such a hot commodity in the NHL these days that you need to trade Taylor Hall to get an okay No. 2. It’s wild.

TJ Peterson asks:

“What should we expect from Rinne in the rest of the playoffs?”

People seem to have gotten a bit scared by Game 2 against Anaheim, in which Rinne gave up four goals for the first time in these playoffs. It was only the third time in 12 games he gave up more than three.

And hey, it happens.

I think we can all agree that he’s probably not going to keep going .940-plus for the rest of this postseason, but even if he settles down quite a bit in the next handful of games, going from outstanding to merely very good, that’s going to keep Nashville in a good position to win this series.

Let’s be honest: Just about everything went right for Anaheim in Game 2, and that’s not likely to continue either.

As long as Rinne is .920 or so, the Predators are going to be in a good position to win. Let’s not forget, John Gibson was only .909 and the Ducks got outshot by a decent margin in that game (minus-6).

This is a Preds team that’s good enough to win even without top-flight goaltending, so the odds Rinne completely tanks it are slim.

Paul Lang asks:

“Will Jim Benning see out the rebuild?”

Most GMs don’t see out their rebuilds when they’re the ones who started them, and the Canucks really do seem to want to win sooner than later even despite this newfound commitment to maybe not being good next year. On purpose this time.

With Benning in particular, though, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be around for much longer. He wasn’t brought in for a rebuild in the first place. This organization thought he would make them competitive. It’s tough to see how he lasts long-term since they thought he’d be getting into the playoffs every year.

John Payerchin asks:

“How should the Penguins handle their goalie situation? Do you see any landing spots for Fleury?”

You gotta get rid of Fleury. He’s older and more expensive. I know he’s Sid’s buddy but that can’t be any sort of guiding principle for the franchise.

The obvious move is to hope he gets claimed in the expansion draft, but if that doesn’t work (which I still think it will) you have to find a trade partner. Does Calgary want him to be their 1a the next two years? I can see that. Maybe Winnipeg?

The weird thing is that most teams all of a sudden seem fairly locked-in goaltending-wise, so there just aren’t as many options as there were even last summer when it comes to teams shopping for help. You probably can’t even pawn him off on a team like Arizona that would normally delight in taking on money to hit the cap floor in exchange for a pick or a prospect.

Read More