Projecting Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake’s fantasy value

Miami Dolphins running back, Kenyan Drake, provided very little in regards to value in fantasy football in 2016, but may find himself a spot on fantasy rosters as a backup his second season in the NFL.

The 6’1” 216-pound playmaker out of Alabama notched just 42 touches for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season, while also adding a kickoff-return touchdown, in the event that’s relevant in your fantasy football league.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: WR, Brandon Marshall, makes good first impression on teammates and coaches

What’s Trending: Giants’ HC, Ben McAdoo, offers his opinion of the new overtime rules and roster changes

Looking Ahead: Taking a look at the potential impact of the Brady-to-Cooks connection

Player Spotlight: Can Jaguars’ CB, Jalen Ramsey, duplicate his 2016 success in 2017

NFL Rankings: Ranking the top-five quarterbacks in the history of the Houston Texans’ franchise

Follow us on Twitter here

With a year of experience under his belt, Drake seems likely to earn a bump in regards to his overall workload in 2017 and should be in line to receive more touches, one of the most important aspects to fantasy football as your players need to maximize the number of opportunities they have in order to contribute to your lineup.

Drake’s only impactful week of 2016 – in fantasy football terms, anyways – came week 16 at Buffalo as he finished with 56 yards and a touchdown. However, if you take away his 45-yard touchdown run on a broken play in the second quarter, Drake once again would have finished with pedestrian, non-fantasy football roster-worthy stats.

We all know Jay Ajayi is the lead back in Miami and will get the majority of the team’s carries as he currently has an average draft position in the second round as the eighth-ranked running back. So why might Drake be a good bench stash for your fantasy roster in 2017? Here are a couple of reasons.

In the second year of head coach Adam Gase’s offense, it seems likely that he is going to find ways to get his playmakers the ball since everyone has had additional time to learn and fully understand what he’s trying to accomplish on offensive side of the ball.

DOLPHINS NEWS: Phillips needs a breakout campaign in 2017

Gase and the Dolphins front office didn’t spend multiple 2016 NFL Draft selections on playmakers to store them on the bench, so you know there is a plan to get Drake, among others, more involved in the offense after the team spent a third-round selection on him.

In 2014, Gase’s second season as Denver’s offensive coordinator, he managed the Broncos workload on the ground by giving C.J. Anderson 179 carries while Ronnie Hillman received 106. So while I’m pretty certain the difference between Ajayi and Drake’s carries will be greater than 73, there is some evidence that Gase will give his playmakers an opportunity to perform if he believes in them.

There may also be additional value to selecting Drake in the later rounds of fantasy drafts if you’re in a point-per-reception league. As Ajayi isn’t as big of a threat as a pass catcher, recording just 27 catches for 151 yards last season, Drake’s skillset offers the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and make plays after the catch.

During his time in Alabama, Drake averaged 12.4 yards per catch while recording four touchdowns through the air.

It’s likely that a good percentage of Drake’s fantasy production will come through the air, which may lead to more yards per touch and the opportunity for longer touchdowns compared to a player like Ajayi who will receive the majority of his touches as a runner.

I’d only recommend drafting Drake if you’re in a 14- or 16-team league or if your league is setup with several bench positions.

My realistic projections for Drake’s 2017 stat line would be 50 carries for 240 yards and three rushing touchdowns while adding 25 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

— Ben Morgan is a writer for cover32 and provides his thoughts on all things Miami Dolphins. Ben is also the cohost of the Loaded Box Podcast and can be found on Twitter @Loadedbox_Ben

READ MORE: Young players impressing during Miami’s OTA’s

The post Projecting Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake’s fantasy value appeared first on Cover32.