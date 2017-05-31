Pro Football Focus grades Bears as best starting lineup in NFC North

Dec 11, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (92) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Lions win 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

By the overwhelming majority of the media and fans, the Bears are supposed to be the basement dwellers of their division. The Lions and Packers both made the playoffs last season, the Vikings started really hot, and the Bears only won three games. The division is not supposed to be competitive at the bottom.

This is the common narrative being run about the Bears, especially considering the way they drafted this past April. Interestingly, however, this may not be the case.

I recently came across an article written by SBNation’s Minnesota Vikings page “Daily Norsemen.” One of their writers put Pro Football Focus’s ratings into a spreadsheet, comparing position by position. Here is a link to the article if you want to read it for yourself.

PFF grades players based on ability, numbering them with a score of zero to one hundred. Elite players are graded on a scale of 90-99.9, with the poor players being within the range of 0-59.9. Rookies are given a base grade of 70.

One thing stood out like a sore thumb after these grades were inserted into the spreadsheet. PFF thinks the Bears have the best starting lineup in the division.

Even most Bears fans would look at this and question its validity, but when you think about it more, it begins to make a little bit more sense.

This team was way too talented to go 3-13 last season. They had to battle injuries in key positions, deal with the suspensions of Alshon Jeffrey and Jerrell Freeman, and combat extremely underachieving secondary play. The coaching, especially on the offensive side of the ball, did not do them any favors either.

They have extremely improved their secondary with the signings off Quintin Demps and Prince Amukamara, bringing their PFF grade up. In fact, Demps was graded as a “high quality” safety, with a grade of 85.2.

With these acquisitions, Pro Football Focus does not see the Bears as having may vulnerable positions, with only Eddie Goldman being graded as “poor”, given a 51.8. That is the fewest “poor” players out of any team in the division, with the Lions graded with the most at six.

This is the main reason the Bears are graded so high, their team does not have much talent disparity. Chicago has 16 players graded in between 60 and 84.9 and only one graded lower than 60, which is nothing any of the other teams can claim. This is keeping their average relatively high, pushing it above Minnesota, the division’s second best graded team.

Only time will tell whether these numbers prove legit. Most likely, the Bears will not win their division this season, though the jury is still out on how good the team can be. However, the Bears’ relative lack of bad players shoots them into the pole position in the division.

Another thing that jumps straight off the page is the fact that PFF grades the Bears’ linebacker 2 slot, which I would assume is Pernell McPhee, as the best player in the division. That’s right, he’s graded higher than Aaron Rodgers. How can this be possible?

This doesn’t mean that Pernell McPhee is a better linebacker than Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers is, obviously, an exceptional quarterback. I have admitted that Rodgers is teetering awfully close to GOAT territory, as I have not seen as complete of a quarterback than Rodgers. His throw to Jared Cook in the NFC Divisional Round game last season is the greatest play in the history of the National Football League.

However, by nature, Rodgers is graded as a starting quarterback. McPhee is graded as the second best linebacker on his team. For an overwhelming majority of NFL teams, Pernell McPhee would be their best linebacker. So, his grade as the Bears’ second best linebacker is better than Rodgers’ as his team’s number one quarterback.

I don’t personally think this is true, as I don’t think there is anyone in the league that should be graded higher than Rodgers. However, this sentiment does bode well for the underrated Bears defense, which has been highly praised by former Bears QB Jim Harbaugh.

It is going to be down to John Fox, Dowell Loggains, and Vic Fangio to expose the holes all these teams have before the Bears have success. If they can do that and the team can stay healthy, I don’t see a reason the Bears can’t win their division.

Those are two big ‘ifs’ though.

