Prized Swedish d-man Borgman signs in NHL — but where?

Here’s what we know about Andreas Borgman, the Swedish Hockey League’s reigning rookie of the year:

— He’s leaving his SHL club, HV71, to sign with an NHL squad. HV71 announced it on the club website today.

— According to Swedish news outlet Sport JKPG, Borgman has been on the radar of several NHL teams since January, but waited until the SHL campaign was done to sign an entry-level deal.

— When asked what team he’s signed for, Borgman would only say “we’ll see.”

There’s certainly plenty of intrigue surrounding the 6-foot, 205-pound rearguard.

Borgman, 21, is coming off a very solid campaign. He had five goals and 15 points in 45 regular season games, then had a terrific playoff as HV71 captured the league crown, finishing with 10 points in 14 games.

Passed over in his draft year, Borgman had previously starred in the Allsvenskan — the Swedish second division — and represented his country at the 2013 World Juniors.



