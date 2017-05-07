Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attend Public Event Together

Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, were recently spotted attending their first public event as a couple.

According to People, Prince Harry participated in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England on Saturday to support his two charities, Sentebale and WellChild. Markle, 35, was present at the venue to show her support for her boyfriend. Markle and Prince Harry have been dating for 10 months, according to the Daily Mail.

The same publication also claimed that there have been ongoing rumors regarding Markle’s attendance at Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20. However, Pippa is allegedly discouraging guests who are not married to anyone from their family from attending her wedding ceremony. Markle, who stars in the hit TV series “Suits,” took a week off from filming in Canada to attend both the wedding and reception of Middleton and her soon-to-be husband. The actress being invited to the wedding also sparked rumors that Markle and Prince Harry could be the next couple to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted together on several occasions, but none of their rendezvous were considered public events. In March, she joined Prince Harry at his best friend Tom Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica. Weeks later, Markle flew to London to spend time with Harry, and the couple headed to the Natural History Museum. Last month, Prince Harry traveled to Canada to celebrate Easter Sunday with Markle.

Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship is reportedly getting more and more serious. While speaking with The Telegraph, the duke, who is fifth in line to the throne, said that he’s ready to take his personal life more seriously because he’s in a much better place now. He also confessed to wanting to have children, since he has a very close relationship with Prince William’s two kids. “Of course I would love to have kids. I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well,” he said.

In November 2016, Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship first made headlines. At the time, the former released a statement accusing mainstream media and social media of crossing the line when they started bombarding Markle with questions about their relationship. Markle, who used to be very active on social media, has since started using the platform less and less. By the looks of it, Prince Harry became concerned that Markle will also be thrown off by the media’s attention, just like what happened to his ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

Last year, Davy explained to The Times how hard it was to be under the media’s watchful eye when she and Prince Harry dated between 2004 and 2011. “It was full on crazy… crazy and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope… I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible,” she said.

Davy added that most of the photos taken of her and Prince Harry were the ones that sparked controversy. “If you go out once, they take your picture. But they don’t take a picture of you going to work every morning, it’s of you falling out of a nightclub at 4 a.m.,” she said.

Photo: Reuters/Adrian Dennis

