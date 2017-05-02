Preston North End loanee Aiden McGeady says Everton do not want to keep him

Everton outcast Aiden McGeady has once again stated his desire to leave the Toffees and sign for Preston North End on a permanent deal and says the Blues have no plans to keep him at Goodison Park.

After a woeful spell at Everton and a dreadful time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, McGeady seems to have found solace at Deepdale and won Preston's Player of the Year award last week.

The Republic of Ireland international is eager to make his stay with Simon Grayson's men permanent and believes he is in a 'strong position' to force through a potential £2.5m deal due to the lack of interest in his services from his parent club.

"I've said it before, I would like to stay here [at Preston]," McGeady told the Lancashire Post, relayed by the Liverpool Echo. "Ultimately, I'm probably not going to have the final say but I'm in a strong position with Everton because I know they don't want me.

"Whether it is going to be another loan or Everton want to sell me, I don't really know. I will probably find that out in the summer. I would like to come back to Preston – if it was between here and another team who were going to pay me slightly more money, I would rather come here."

McGeady joined Everton from Spartak Moscow for a nominal fee in January 2014 but failed to prove himself worthy of a regular starting spot at Goodison Park. The former Celtic poster-boy made 43 appearances for the Blues under the tutelage of Roberto Martinez, scoring only once.

Ronald Koeman was not interested in handing him a chance to revive his career last summer, and the Dutchman has no appetite to bring him back into the fold as he seeks a host of quality summer signings that will help Everton compete both domestically and overseas next season.

