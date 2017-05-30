Preston Brown expects to challenge for a starting linebacker spot with the Buffalo Bills

Facing time under a new head coach with a new defense and the steep learning curve that comes with it all, Preston Brown has been on the chopping block for most of the offseason. Seen as a player that is surplus to requirements in Buffalo due to his size and speed not fitting Sean McDermott’s defensive scheme, Preston Brown personally believes that he can compete for a starting position this season.

And why not really? Recording over 100 tackles last season, Brown has been one of the most reliable and best linebackers in Buffalo since his arrival. Despite not being seen as a scheme fit, the man is super talented and would be a big loss for the Buffalo Bills defense should he be traded or released before the opening of the regular season.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: After first week of OTA’s, New England Patriots look primed to capture Super Bowl LII title

What’s Trending: John Mara discusses why Kaepernick protest is most emotional issue he’s seen as an NFL owner

2017 Free Agency: Why free agent WR, Anquan Boldin, is a better fit for the Jaguars than Victor Cruz

Player Spotlight: Taking a look at why Raiders’ QB, Derek Carr, is the next future face of the NFL

This Week in NFL History: Relive and recapture some of the NFL’s most impactful moments from May 28th – June 3rd

Follow us on Twitter here

Having played in all 48 games that he could have appeared in since his selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, Brown has since started 46 of those contests. Moving from 4-3 defenses to the 3-4 scheme under Rex and Rob Ryan, Brown has been a consistent force and playmaker in the second level of the Bills defense.

Speaking to the media about the upcoming positional battle that he will be involved in, Brown is confident that he will have a chance to earn a starting role.

BILLS NEWS: Three things to watch for in Buffalo’s future

“I’ve been in competition since high school, with all the linebackers, not just Reggie, but whoever it is. We’re all competing to play. I mean, we’re all trying to make the team better. The best three are going to play, or the best four, or whoever is out there is going to play and have fun.”

Adding to Brown’s case, he has accomplished all that he has before his 25th birthday. Still improving and developing, Brown is a player that the Bills could make the face of their defense if they really wanted. Unfortunately, as I said earlier, members of the coaching staff don’t seem to believe Brown has the speed needed to start in the team’s new defensive scheme.

Arguably, Brown is one of the most talented and skillful linebackers in the NFL. He deserves a chance to earn a starting spot in this new scheme and only if he fails should the Bills then have a decision to make on his future with the team.

READ MORE: Things we know about the Bills this week

The post Preston Brown expects to challenge for a starting linebacker spot with the Buffalo Bills appeared first on Cover32.