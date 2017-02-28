Pressing Questions: The World Champion Chicago Cubs

This kid had to wait five long years for his first World Series title. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

For 108 years — a stretch of time that covers nearly the entire history of Major League Baseball — the Chicago Cubs and their fans experienced every possible variety of failure. The team lost with rosters that were dreadfully non-competitive, and they lost with 90-win squads featuring multiple Hall of Famers. This team has lost due to managerial malfeasance, defensive incompetence, fan interference, meteorological phenomena, pitching breakdowns and front office meddling. Chicago consistently managed to lose in moments when winning was actually hard to avoid.

If the one constant through all the years of American life has been baseball, then the one constant in baseball has been Cubs failure.

And now, suddenly, down is up.

I’m not going to try to convince you that the 2017 Chicago Cubs are the greatest collection of human talent ever assembled for a common purpose, but, well … yeah, they are. *Shrug*. I see no weakness here. This team’s batting order is loaded, the bench is stacked, the rotation is excellent, the bullpen is outstanding and the manager is a badass. Last season’s World Series title was just the beginning. The century ahead belongs to Chicago, clearly.

In fact, the biggest question facing the Cubs right now is how to distribute playing time to the dozen-or-so hitters who deserve regular at-bats…

Q: Ben Zobrist, Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber are going to have to find a way to share two positions, right? And isn’t that reason to downgrade all three?

It’s not quite that simple, because Joe Maddon’s team (not surprisingly) is full of versatile defenders. Zobrist has spent time at every position defensively except pitcher and catcher over 11 big league seasons. Baez is an elite defensive player at every infield spot. Schwarber’s name is still reportedly part of the catching hierarchy, behind Willson Contreras and Miguel Montero. Contreras himself saw time in left field and at first last year. Kris Bryant has been a perfectly serviceable outfielder over the past two seasons, allowing Baez time at third. Jason Heyward is a gold glove outfielder, exceptional in right and center.

So this squad does not lack depth or positional flexibility. It seems reasonable to forecast 135 games for both Zobrist and Baez, and perhaps a few more for Schwarber. (More on him below.) The Cubs have been fairly clear about dialing back Zobrist’s starts this season. At 35, he’s the guy in line to lose plate appearances. Baez crushed LHPs last year (.311/.375/.475), so we know he’ll play against southpaws. No doubt a handful of his appearances will involve mid-game defensive changes, which is of course a headache for fantasy purposes. But the team found 421 at-bats for him last year, and he’s likely to see an uptick in 2017.

Q: You really think Schwarber is gonna play 140-plus games, huh?

I suppose I can understand some of the skepticism from fantasy touts on Schwarber, because the man has only appeared in 71 MLB regular season games and he’s coming off a significant knee injury. We don’t yet know what a full year of Schwarber looks like. I get it … I do.

But here’s the thing: Chicago, as an organization, absolutely loves Schwarber. The Cubs share none of your hesitation or your concerns. In fact, the team has allowed him to remain in the catching mix, they’ve expressed no significant worries about his defense in left — he played the position in college and the minors — and manager Joe Maddon is looking to maximize his at-bats…

Joe still likes Schwarber as the leadoff hitter, says he’s thinking of hitting pitcher 8th, with Almora or Jay ninth. #Cubs — Bruce Miles (@BruceMiles2112) February 23, 2017





Schwarber possesses all the traits most valued by the Cubs, from his extreme power to his on-base ability and uncommon patience (4.28 P/PA). He hasn’t found much success against left-handed pitching (except in the postseason), but that really wasn’t much of an issue for Schwarber in the minors. So yes, I’d expect him to see 140 or more starts, sitting in a few degree-of-difficulty matchups against left-handers. Draft and enjoy. No one should be at all surprised by a 90-30-80-.280 season, and he’s catcher-eligible.

