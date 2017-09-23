President Trump says Steph Curry's White House 'invitation is withdrawn'

Less than 24 hours after Warriors star Stephen Curry confirmed that he did not want to go to the White House, President Donald Trump tweeted that Curry is no longer invited:

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017





It’s unclear if Trump’s tweet indicates the entire Warriors team is uninvited. It’s also unclear if this is an official revocation, or if there was even an official invitation in the first place. Such are the ambiguities of governing by capricious tweet.

The Warriors had not confirmed whether or not they had been invited. But general manager Bob Myers said Friday that the team had “had discussions” with the White House, and that it would make a decision after meeting as an organization.

Curry – and other Warriors players, including Kevin Durant – had previously made it clear that he would not attend a celebratory visit to Washington, D.C. Curry reiterated his intentions on Friday at Warriors media day. “I don’t want to go,” he said bluntly.

Here are longer snippets of his comments:

Stephen Curry doesn't hold back on whether he'll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017





Easily the most forceful answer at Warriors Media Day on the White House decision has come from Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/01av461eCZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017





The writing appeared to be on the wall. The Warriors, as a team, would likely turn down an invitation, if they were invited.

Trump probably saw that writing, and did not fancy the optics of being turned down. So he decided to save himself the snub and take the decision out of the Warriors hands.

The tweet was sent the morning after Trump, out of nowhere, profanely attacked the NFL and its players out of nowhere at a rally in Alabama.