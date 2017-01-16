President Obama becomes Cubs fan during final White House visit

President Obama ran his presidential campaign on the word “hope,” so it’s only fitting that the Chicago Cubs were the final team to visit him in the White House before his final term comes to an end.

After 108 years of hope, the Cubs finally made it to the White House to celebrate the team’s World Series title. President Obama, who has not been secretive about his Chicago White Sox fandom during his presidency, admitted he enjoyed the Cubs’ run.

Obama: “Among Sox fans, I’m the Cubs’ No. 1 fan.” — The Athletic (@TheAthleticChi) January 16, 2017





Upon hearing this, the Cubs’ Twitter account had a little fun with that quote:





Cubs President Theo Epstein even got in on the act, offering President Obama a “midnight pardon” for his White Sox fandom.

Chicago Cubs offer Pres. Obama a “midnight pardon” for being a Chicago White Sox fan https://t.co/t0reBANoCl pic.twitter.com/tf5FizKkub — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2017





With the President’s rooting interests out of the way, the two sides managed to have a lovely ceremony.

“Among Sox fans, I am the @Cubs #1 fan.” —@POTUS welcomes the 2016 World Series champs to the White House. https://t.co/tSLVIlrBfj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 16, 2017





As a gift for inviting the club to the White House, the Cubs gave the President a number items, including a lifetime pass to Wrigley Field for his entire family.





The 44th President of the United States also received a custom jersey from the Cubs’ own No. 44, Anthony Rizzo.





President Obama was also presented with some custom Jordans, courtesy of Dexter Fowler.





Speaking of clothes, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention some of the Cubs’ outfits for the event.





Of all the combinations, Rizzo’s red suit was a clear standout.

Like a kid in a candy store. So cool pic.twitter.com/ZSUIZtbMja — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 16, 2017





Recently-retired Cubs catcher David Ross was also in attendance, and the President took the opportunity to note the similarities between he and the World Series winner.

President Obama: “David Ross and I have something in common. We’ve both been on a year-long retirement party.” — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) January 16, 2017





In Ross’ defense, his retirement party has come to an end. While his playing career is done, he will stick with the Cubs as a special assistant to baseball operations.

View photos President Obama holds up a signed Cubs “W” flag. (Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) More

With the Cubs’ last-minute visit to D.C., Obama has hosted nine Major League Baseball teams at the White House during his presidency. The Philadelphia Phillies were the first club to visit Obama back in 2008. The Cubs are the ninth and final team to visit the President.

