President calls for fans to refuse to go to NFL games

President Donald Trump’s assault on the NFL that started during a political rally in Alabama on Friday night has continued all weekend on Twitter, including a tweet on Sunday morning several hours before the day’s slate of games get underway.

President Trump’s latest missive is directed at fans, who he urges to “refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country.” He follows up by predicting that if fans do that, “you will see change take place fast.” He then repeats his call for NFL teams to “fire or suspend” players who do not stand during the national anthem.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The NFL’s rules encourage but do not require players to stand for the playing of the anthem. Several team owners have issued statements over the last 24 hours referring to President Trump’s comments over the last few days as divisive and supporting their players’ ability to express themselves.

Those expressions should be widespread in NFL stadiums around the country on Sunday.