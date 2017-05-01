Be prepared for Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill to have a comeback season

After taking a hit to the knee by defensive end Calais Campbell in Week 13 last season, most Dolphins fans thought Tannehill was done with a torn ACL. After putting in backup quarterback Matt Moore as the starter, Miami was not sure if they would get Tannehill back for the season. There was hope that he would return as he only suffered a sprained MCL and ACL but he did return as head coach Adam Gase didn’t want him in unless he was fully recovered.

At 28 years old, Tannehill is going to be looking to lead the Dolphins back to the postseason and advance farther than the wild card round. In 2016, Tannehill put up 2,995 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions before his season was cut short. If he was given the last couple of games he would have caused more destruction to teams.

More weapons that last year

Just having wide receivers Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills can allow Tannehill to make plays. The Dolphins went out and traded for tight end Julius Thomas from the Jacksonville Jaguars and drafted wide receiver Isaiah Ford out of Virginia Tech. Having more weapons can open up the field for him and can lead him to putting up big stats which can make the Dolphins’ offense more dangerous than it is.

Jay Ajayi takes massive pressure off of Tannehill

After having a breakout year in 2016, Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has shown that he can do the dirty work and take pressure off of Tannehill. Putting up 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, Ajayi not only proved he is Miami’s future back but also showed he can make life easier for Tannehill. Ajayi should be able to have the same season this year if not better.

Ajayi can also catch the ball which again gives Tannehill another weapon. Having multiple weapons, Tannehill will have plenty of opportunities to make big plays. He is capable of it, he’ll just need to make things click.

Miami improved the defense

The Dolphins improved their defense by drafting six defensive players including a top defensive end in Charles Harris. Improving the defense can make Tannehill’s life easier as he can light up the scoreboard without having to play from behind. With Miami taking defense most of the draft, they showed that they want balance both sides of the ball so that one side is doing extra work for the other.

