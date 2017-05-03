Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 20

We are entering crunch time in the Premier League and the big game players are stepping up.
Looking down the list of the current top 20 players in the PL on current form, it’s easy to see why Chelsea and Tottenham are battling it out at the top…
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Even
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
- Josh King (Bournemouth) – Up 15
- Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – Up 12
- Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Up 10
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 4
- Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 2
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Up 2
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 5
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Up 4
- Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – New entry
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 7
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – New entry
- Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City) – New entry
- Joel Matip (Liverpool) – New entry
