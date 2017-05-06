Premier League AT HALF: Leicester, Stoke nab first half leads

For a second-straight Saturday, a batch of mid-morning Premier League matches is begging for more attack.

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Not much cooking here aside from the typical physical play you’d expect from a Sean Dyche and Tony Pulis managed affair.

Leicester City 1-0 Watford

Wilfried Ndidi changed Leicester City’s season in the long-term, and finally gave the Foxes their deserved lead in the short-term when he pounced on a missed Watford touch about 8 yards from goal.

Hull City 0-0 Sunderland

No breakthrough yet for Hull as the Tigers attempt to put heat on Crystal Palace and open up more space from Swansea City. Hull probably should’ve been awarded a penalty for a clumsy handball from John O'Shea.

Bournemouth 0-1 Stoke City

At last, Stoke’s goal drought is over before reaching 11 hours of play. Geoff Cameron appeared to have scored off a corner kick, but the ball hit Lys Mousset on its way to an own goal.

