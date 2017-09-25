Premier League DARTS, Week 6: Why the top five are the top five

Welcome to Premier League DARTS, FC Yahoo‘s weekly EPL column that will run every Monday morning. Why “DARTS”? Because Henry Bushnell will recap the weekend’s biggest games with Discussion, Analysis, Reactions, Takeaways and Superlatives. All of that is below. But first, a brief intro …

Through five weeks of DARTS, we’ve focused primarily on the A – the analysis. We’ve focused on tactics. On the how and the why. To open the sixth edition, we’ll adopt a slightly different tone.

Because through six weeks of the season, the Premier League’s top five is, well, its top five. Its best five. Manchester City. Manchester United. Chelsea. Tottenham. Liverpool. You could quibble with the order (I wouldn’t). You can’t really quibble with the identity of the five.

And the reason those five are here, at the top of the table, has little to do with tactics, and a lot to do with personnel. For as much credence as we lend to the idea that strategic decisions influence games, those games are often decided by individuals – their brilliance, their blunders, and the battles between them.

That was largely the story of two Saturday clashes, each featuring one of the five aforementioned clubs. United went to Southampton. Chelsea went to Stoke. And on the balance of play, both matches were relatively even. Both home sides took more shots. Southampton had 61 percent of the ball. Neither United nor Chelsea was at its best.

But soccer games, of course, are not decided on the balance of play …

1. United, Chelsea, and the isolated moments that won three points

The Premier League’s big boys, and really any good soccer team, separate themselves from their subordinates in two distinct ways. First, the quality of their players allows them to do more tactically; their superior technical and physical skills make a wider range of systems viable and effective. For example, Manchester City couldn’t press and boss possession like it does with Crystal Palace’s squad.

Second, good teams are good because their players are more likely to win matches in isolated moments, and less likely to lose them in those moments. Saturday might as well have been Exhibit 1A.

Stoke was arguably the better side over the first 45 minutes at the Bet365 Stadium. But in the second minute, Glenn Johnson, a natural fullback thrown into a decimated back three, got his positioning all wrong:

In the 30th minute, Darren Fletcher got caught in two minds as a ball dropped to him from the sky. Chelsea’s talented forwards punished Stoke for both errors.

Down on the south coast, throughout 90 minutes, United-Southampton was a fairly even contest. The Saints built patiently. The Red Devils played on the break. Only a 20th-minute individual battle ultimately separated them. Romelu Lukaku emphatically won that battle, and won United the game.

Jose Mourinho did not need comprehensive command over the match, because he had Lukaku – has Lukaku. Southampton didn’t, and doesn’t.

Antonio Conte did not need comprehensive command either, because he has Alvaro Morata. Stoke had aging midfielders and defenders playing out of position.

Sometimes the difference in a one-goal game – or indeed a four-goal game – is as simple as that.

2. The league’s two most expensive signings are justifying their price tags

Lukaku’s goal was straight out of a traditional British No. 9’s utopian fantasy. He gives a good old two-handed shove to a center back who dared lay hands on him:

He then uses the space he’s created, explodes into life the second the ball leaves Ashley Young’s right foot, tracks its flight, attacks it despite contact, and persists to pounce on the rebound:

