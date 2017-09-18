Premier League DARTS, Week 5: How Arsenal stymied Chelsea

Welcome to Premier League DARTS, FC Yahoo‘s weekly EPL column that will run every Monday morning. Why “DARTS”? Because Henry Bushnell will recap the weekend’s biggest games with Discussion, Analysis, Reactions, Takeaways and Superlatives. All of that is below. But first, a brief intro …

The ball went back to Skhodran Mustafi, and, in unison, without hesitation, they were off. Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey behind them. All of them. Arsenal players, bombing forward straight from kickoff.

Sure enough, Mustafi hoofed long toward Welbeck to open the second half. And as he did, the likes of Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry surely cringed. This wasn’t the Arsenal they knew. This wasn’t the Arsenal so many neutrals have come to admire. This was a bastardization – or so the nostalgics might have cried.

But it was the Arsenal that showed up to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and the Arsenal that earned a 0-0 draw. It was pragmatic Arsenal. It was reasonable Arsene Wenger. And it – all of it – was effective.

Wenger has been labelled an ideologue over the years, afraid to change and unwilling to adapt. But for all his flaws – and yes, there still are many – that specific criticism has come to bear less and less truth.

Wenger is no longer faithfully married to his romantic style of soccer. Over the past eight months, he has scrapped his trusted 4-2-3-1/4-3-3; has been accused of employing long ball tactics by both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp; and even admitted to adopting a more direct approach.

Results, on a broad scale, haven’t changed, and probably won’t. But Wenger’s Arsenal, on occasion, has. And that’s why it came away from the Bridge Sunday afternoon with a well-earned point.

But how did it?

1. How Arsenal stymied Chelsea

On paper, Wenger matched Conte’s 3-4-3 with an identical shape. On paper, Arsenal cancelled out Chelsea man for man. But in reality, that wasn’t really the case.

Had both teams been aggressive, it might have been the case. But the game would have then turned into a series of individual battles. Such a tussle would have favored Chelsea. Wenger knew that, and knew he couldn’t afford to have the game come to that. So he adjusted.

Arsenal pressed opportunistically, but not often. When Chelsea had established possession, Arsenal conceded it. The tempo slowed. Depending on where the ball was, Arsenal fell back into a 3-5-2, with one of the two wingers sliding inside to ensure the Gunners were never outnumbered in the center of the park. You can see that dynamic here:

View photos (Screenshot: Sportsnet) More

Chelsea’s wide attackers, Pedro and Willian, like to check inside to disrupt the 2-v-2 balance in the center of the park. Oftentimes their movements were tracked by either Laurent Koscielny or Nacho Monreal. But to counter those overloads, Arsenal’s weak-side central midfielder would also drop into the space between midfield and defensive lines – the exact space Pedro and Willian sought. The weak-side winger would tuck in to essentially become a third central midfielder.

The shifts were easiest to recognize on throw-ins:

View photos (Original video: Sportsnet) More

From a birds-eye view, here’s a rough estimation of what Arsenal’s defensive shape would have looked like when Cesar Azpilicueta had the ball on the right side of Chelsea’s back three:

View photos (tactical-board.com) More