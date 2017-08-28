Premier League DARTS: Sifting through the Arsenal wreckage

Welcome to Premier League DARTS, FC Yahoo‘s weekly EPL column that will run every Monday morning. Why “DARTS”? Because Henry Bushnell will recap the weekend’s biggest games with Discussion, Analysis, Reactions, Takeaways and Superlatives. All of that is below. But first, a brief intro …

It is as much an annual tradition as Christmas Day, as Boxing Day football in England, as any customary cultural event that has been wedged into the rhythm of human life. In Germany, they have Oktoberfest. In Pamplona, San Fermin. In Rio, Carnival. And in North London?

In North London, they have the Arsenal Meltdown.

It invariably occurs following an embarrassing performance that sends f-bombs flying on Arsenal Fan TV, #WengerOut campaigns hurtling into overdrive, and guilt-tinged joy coursing through non-Arsenal fans around the globe. There is no rigid, defined pattern to it. Instead, each year, the tradition evolves. It is both laughable and exasperating, depending on point of view. And of course, it sparks contentious debate.

The Arsenal Meltdown blindsided the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It arrived not completely unannounced, but with an off-putting ferocity that prompted one club legend to claim Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool was the worst Arsenal loss he’d ever witnessed.

Hyperbolic statements are far from a foreign concept at Arsenal. They often arise in the wake of the Meltdown, often intend to exaggerate the depth of the crisis at hand, and often serve to inject big-picture pessimism into a fan base already plagued by plenty of it.

In that sense, they are unjustified, ignoble and deceiving. No single defeat spells disaster. Such statements, therefore, are overreactions in their purest form.

But it’s not the statements themselves that best portray the state of affairs at Arsenal; it is their reoccurring nature. It’s not the intensity of Sunday’s disappointment that tells of the club’s plight; it is the inevitability of it.

At what point do such overreactions overlap with logic simply because they become so frequent?

Arsenal has recovered from calamitous defeats in the past, and it will recover from this one. But if the recoveries consistently land the club back at square one, with another recovery necessary, what is the point? What is the club’s direction?

Arsenal has had its highs over the past decade, and it has had its lows. The lows provoke the Meltdowns. The highs offset them, and keep Arsene Wenger around. And somehow, without fail, the highs still spark optimism.

But it has become increasingly clear that the equilibrium in between the two simply isn’t good enough. Wenger’s Arsenal frankly isn’t good enough. That is not an overreaction. It’s a rational opinion based on the debris of years of overreactions, and with every Arsenal Mentdown, it becomes more and more inarguable.

Consider that as you measure your takeaways from the annihilation at Anfield. And consider it as we pick our way through the rubble – and through what actually went wrong for the Gunners.

1. Liverpool’s first, and Arsenal’s unpreparedness

Last week, the open to this column was an abbreviated ode to Antonio Conte, who tactically and psychologically prepared a depleted Chelsea squad to march into Wembley and rip three points away from Tottenham. It was a textbook approach to a top-six clash. The Blues were organized and alert.

They were everything Wenger’s Arsenal wasn’t a week later.

Wenger seemingly had no nuanced plan. He ushered his side onto the Anfield pitch without apparent regard for the shortcomings of his players, without regard for the holes in his 3-4-2-1, and without regard for Liverpool’s thrashing of a similar formation midweek. He tossed those players to the wolves, and their lack of mental preparedness was so acutely obvious.

It was as apparent as ever on Liverpool’s opening goal. Petr Cech raced to play a quick free kick out of the back, but the vast majority of Arsenal players weren’t privy to the plan. Two of them were talking to each other, or to a coach, 50 yards away. That’s both hilarious and embarrassing.

It’s unclear exactly where fault lies here. Cech can’t just opt to restart play quickly if his team is disconnected and ill-equipped to keep possession. But if Wenger had instructed the team to play quick free kicks, blame lies elsewhere.