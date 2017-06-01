Predicting Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles 2017 season

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is without doubt the one player that needs to have an unbelievable season. Not a good season, not a great season but an unbelievable season. Having only eleven career wins in three seasons is embarrassing, especially as the number three pick overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Bortles is on the verge of being a bust but he can redeem himself this season.

He may not become the MVP this season, but with his offense getting stronger this offseason it will help him improve a lot. Having a strong powerback in Leonard Fournette behind him to do the dirty work and adding another weapon in Dede Westbrook should keep Bortles on track. He also has extra protection in front of him with the newly acquisitions Branden Albert and Cam Robinson.

2014 season

As a rookie, Bortles played in 14 games and threw for 2,908 yards, eleven touchdowns and seventeen interceptions while also having four fumbles. The Jags went 3-13 on the year. Not exactly how you want your future quarterback to begin his career. I think the Jags made the right choice to draft Bortles at that time, but he cannot produce and hasn’t been able to.

2015 season

So far, Bortles’ best season was in 2015. Playing in all 16 games, Bortles threw for 4,428 yards, 35 scores and 18 touchdowns. He also had eight fumbles. They improved their record from the previous year by two games. We see what Bortles can do when he stays focused, but the turnovers need to be reduced majorly. You can’t win football games if you are turning the ball over.

2016 season

Bortles took a step back in 2016. Not a far one, but far enough to raise eyebrows. He threw for 3,905 yards, 23 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and had six fumbles. Finishing with a record of 3-13, Bortles has put himself on a short leash for 2017. Like his two seasons before, he likes to throw but he keeps throwing many interceptions and seems to lose the ball a lot. This season puts Bortles in trouble because if he can’t improve, he’ll be out of Jacksonville.

How will he do in 2017?

With the help that Bortles has been provided with, we should see him take a step forward or even two. Head coach Doug Marrone has said that he is making progress but the preseason hasn’t happened yet. Overall, Bortles should improve his game if he stays accurate with his throws and utilizes his weapons around him.

Season prediction: 4,207 yards, 31 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and six fumbles.

I think Bortles will be able to make plays which will lead him to more passing yards and touchdowns. The turnovers are still high but not as high as the previous seasons. If Bortles wants to stay with the Jags, he needs to play well, stay focused and not fall under pressure.

