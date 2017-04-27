Predators' Kevin Fiala done for the season after fracturing femur

iNashville Predators’ Kevin Fiala, of Switzerland, is taken off on a stretcher during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The collision into the boards that caused Kevin Fiala to be stretchered off during Nashville’s Game 1 win over the St. Louis Blues resulted in a fractured femur and a premature end to his season.

The 20-year-old Predators forward was skating the puck deep into the Blues’ zone when he lost his balance as Robert Bortuzzo was making contact.

From the Predators:

“During last night’s game, Kevin Fiala sustained a fracture of his left femur. He underwent successful surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and is resting comfortably. He is extremely disappointed that he will not be able to help his teammates in their quest for the Stanley Cup, but is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation upon his return to Nashville. The Predators organization would like to thank the St. Louis Blues Medical Team, especially Head Trainer Ray Barile, Drs. Rick Wright and William Ricci, as well as the nurses and personnel at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital for their outstanding care.”

Fiala has scored two goals and averaged 13:54 of ice time through Nashville’s five games this postseason.

That’s a tough loss for a Nashville team that’s won all five playoff games so far and for a young player who is coming off a strong first full season in the NHL. He was a bright spot for the organization’s future, so hopefully when he’s back on the ice he’ll pick up where he left off production-wise.

– – – – – – –

