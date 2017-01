Fellow screwed American: People who think a wall is going to stop a damn thing are fools. Who's going to stop the tunnels or the planes or boats. What about coyotes who smuggle people across the border. Trump just exposed how dumb his voters are. Remember he said he could shoot someone in the middle of Time Square and still get support from you idiots. Cherish every moment with loved ones America. Donald is going to get us all killed. On a year we will be required to learn Russian.