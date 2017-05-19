Preakness Stakes latest odds: favorite, betting lines

Saturday's Preakness Stakes waits just around the corner, but it's not too late to study up on the horses and prepare for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Fresh off a victory at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Always Dreaming is the favorite at Pimlico. Always Dreaming drew the fourth gate when the race's post positions were announced Wednesday.

Classic Empire is considered by oddsmakers to be the most threatening challenger, holding 3:1 odds as of Thursday according to Bovada.

The race is set for a 6:45 p.m. ET start time.

Here are the latest betting odds for all ten horses in the race.

Odds via Bovada.

Preakness 2017 Odds

Always Dreaming: 4-5

Classic Empire: 3-1

Lookin at Lee: 10-1

Cloud Computing: 14-1

Gunnevera: 16-1

Conquest Mo Money: 18-1

Hence: 20-1

Senior Investment: 33-1

Term of Art: 33-1

Multiplier: 40-1