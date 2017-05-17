Preakness Stakes betting odds for field after draw results

The Preakness Stakes completed its draw Wednesday, announcing the gate positions for Saturday's race.

After a victorious showing in the Kentucky Derby on May 6, Always Dreaming remains the favorite in the Preakness after the draw. Always Dreaming has 4:5 odds, while Classic Empire has the second-best odds at 3:1, according to the Preakness Stakes Twitter account.

The 10-horse field for the Preakness, held at Pimlico in Baltimore, will be half the size of the field at this year's Kentucky Derby.

Exaggerator won the Preakness last year, after emerging from the draw results with 3:1 odds.

The ten horses for this year's race and their odds are listed below:

Odds via the Preakness Stakes Twitter account.

Preakness 2017 Odds

Always Dreaming — 4:5

Classic Empire — 3:1

Lookin at Lee — 10:1

Cloud Computing — 12:1

Conquest Mo Money — 15:1

Gunnevera — 15:1

Hence — 20:1

Multiplier — 30:1