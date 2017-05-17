Preakness Stakes 2017 post positions draw: Live stream, updates

Horses and jockeys are set to learn their respective post position draws for the 2017 Preakness Stakes, which takes place on Saturday at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The draw will take place on Wednesday for the 142nd running of the race.

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, Classic Empire and McCraken are considered the top horses to watch entering the weekend.

The race takes place on Saturday evening, with a posting time of 6:45 p.m. ET.

Exaggerator won last year's race by 3 1⁄2 lengths from Gate 5.

You can watch the post positions draw live online on the Preakness Facebook page at 5 p.m. ET.

Half of the horses that will compete at the Preakness ran at the Kentucky Derby.

Starting positions for each horse will be announced on Wednesday:

Gate 1: Multiplier

Gate 2: Cloud Computing

Gate 3: Hence

Gate 4: Always Dreaming

Gate 5: Classic Empire

Gate 6: Gunnevara

Gate 7: Term of Art

Gate 8: Senior Investment

Gate 9: Lookin at Lee

Gate 10: Conquest Mo Money