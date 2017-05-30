NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr. takes over at No. 1

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 2): The sequel wasn’t as good as the original for Truex at Charlotte. Though in fairness, it was like the Godfather II compared to the original. The bar for success was absurdly high.

A year after leading 392 of 400 laps to win his first Coca-Cola 600, Truex led 233 laps. Though he finished third after he was passed by Kyle Busch on the final lap.

The good news is that coupled with Kyle Larson’s woes, the finish was good enough for Truex to inherit the regular-season points lead for the first time in his career. He’s up four points on Larson and has only finished outside 16th once so far in 12 races.

2. Kyle Busch: (LW 8): Busch’s demeanor in his post-race press conference has been well-documented and criticized. Brad Keselowski had this to say, which was followed up by this response by a Toyota executive.

Idk ????

Maybe I should keep my mouth shut. But I was taught to hate losing by working harder next time, not by being disrespectful to others. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017





I agree with you @keselowski. You should have kept your mouth shut. https://t.co/Dykk5GYMhc — Andy Graves (@AndyJGraves) May 30, 2017





Yeah, Keselowski could have directly tagged Busch in his tweet instead of being passive-aggressive. But racing fans knew who he was talking about and there’s merit to his point.

Professionally, Busch’s conduct is slightly annoying though expected. After he wins, Busch can be a candid and thoughtful interview. If you want to know the details about something, Busch is generally happy to provide when he’s in a good mood.

When he’s not, well, things like what you saw Sunday night/Monday morning happen. Most of us will never understand the competitiveness that it takes to become a champion in a major sport. But while we grapple to figure out the fire that burns in a competitor after a close loss, it’s also OK to expect the competitor to understand that he’s got a job and income that 99.99 percent of the world can only dream of having and at least understand the real-life context of the disappointment.

3. Kevin Harvick (LW: 4): Harvick finished eighth after starting on the pole. He was competitive at the beginning of the race, but led for the final time on lap 106. The rest of the way he had a top-10 car, but one that wasn’t capable of challenging for the lead.

Most hilariously, he was the victim of Fox’s bad statistics during the 100-minute rain delay that halted the race. Fox attempted to show the top 20 in the points standings at the time of the delay and ended up forgetting Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Fox’s NASCAR coverage is struggling mightily this year in the stats department.

