Power Rankings: Jimmie Johnson ascends to No. 1

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Jimmie Johnson (LW: 3): Johnson’s second win of 2017 was just his second win in 31 starts at Bristol. He said in victory lane that he and crew chief Chad Knaus found something during Saturday’s practices. We of course don’t know the details of what that exact something is, but Knaus said after the race that it helped that other teams were struggling for setup edges because of the sticky stuff Bristol laid down in the bottom groove.

“Now, the thing that’s difficult is he drives a race car way different than other people do, and what he likes to feel in the race car is significantly different than what a lot of other drivers like to have,” Knaus said. “The track surface being the way that it was I think is exactly what we needed because everybody was searching, people were sliding all over the racetrack, they were complaining and nobody was really in a comfortable state of mind, and that’s when I think the 48 team excels is when there’s chaos. I think between Jimmie’s experience, his driving ability and what we can do with the race car, that’s what we excel.”

Knaus — like always — is likely on to something with that. Teams were very unfamiliar with the tricky new surface at Texas and look what the No. 48 team pulled off there.

2. Kyle Larson (LW: 2): Larson threw away his chances at winning the race when he sped on pit road with 77 laps to go. If you were watching the Fox broadcast, you would have thought he sped leaving the pits despite having the final pit stall on pit road. After Larson’s penalty, Fox broadcaster Mike Joy tried to explain to fans that Larson got caught speeding because he went “straight out” of his pit stall and he got “caught speeding in this last 50 lap segment that is pie-shaped,” whatever the hell that actually means.

Anyway, Larson was not penalized for speeding after he pitted. He was caught speeding on pit entry. Once again, take everything that Fox tells you with a grain of salt. Their broadcasts can have a very hard time getting basic facts right.

Larson finished sixth after a two-tire pit stop gave him some track position after the speeding penalty. It’s fair to wonder if he would have had something for Johnson at the end of the race if he had four fresh tires.

3. Brad Keselowski (LW: 1): Keselowski wasn’t very fast all day and had to take his car behind the wall for rear brake and steering issues. He finished 34th.

4. Clint Bowyer (LW: 8): Bowyer got past Larson and teammate Kevin Harvick for second in the final laps but had nothing for Johnson, who coasted to victory.

“It was one of those deals where I gained on him a little bit in the first few laps that I got in second, and I was really hard on my stuff, and then you start doing stupid stuff, trying to free it up, putting more rear brake in it and stuff that you know is probably not going to work, but you’re just desperate and trying anything you can possibly do,” Bowyer said. “Started getting loose in, and I just kind of had to protect the ride. It is frustrating, you could see him out there, but dammit, you’d think he’d get tired of winning all these races.”

Bowyer, who hasn’t won in over four years, will get to victory lane soon enough if the performance of his No. 14 team stays where it is.

5. Kevin Harvick (LW: 7): Harvick had a revealing quote about the speed of his car at the end of Monday’s race. He stayed out on old tires to gain track position on the final set of pit stops and inherited the lead. But because he had old tires he was no match for the drivers who had fresh tires behind him.

“I thought our Jimmy Johns Ford was the fastest car, we just needed track position. I think we showed how fast it was there on no tires and kind of able to hold our own. You just never know where you’re going to come out on those restarts.”

6. Chase Elliott (LW: 4): Elliott finished seventh, his sixth top-10 finish in eight races. He’s having a start to the season that would get a lot more attention if it wasn’t for Larson, the driver ahead of him in the points standings.

