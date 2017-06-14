The potential pitfall of the Warriors' burgeoning dynasty

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines the financial cost of keeping the Golden State Warriors together.

Contrary to popular belief, the Golden State Warriors didn’t have a big payroll this season.

The Warriors ranked 15th in total salary and did not reach the $100 million mark.

But the reality is the Warriors will be a luxury-tax team for the foreseeable future.

Because of future cap restrictions, Golden State will need to put a heavy emphasis on player development and get inexpensive production from former and future first-round picks to complement its care of stars. Getting more under-the-radar talent – such as second-round pick Patrick McCaw – would also go a long way to maximize the Warriors’ dollars.

The salary situations discussed here are based on projections and take into account that Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will most likely sign max contracts.

Thompson and Green could be eligible to sign for Designated Player Veteran Extensions if they meet the criteria.

However, if Golden State signs Curry this summer for 35 percent of the cap, Golden State would have to choose between Thompson or Green for the DPVE.

Teams are only eligible to have two players signed to a “super max contract.”

Both players could still sign max contracts, but only for 30 percent of the salary cap.

Although Golden State doesn’t need to trade any of its four All-Stars, ownership will need to weigh the value of roster flexibility and tax consequences against winning NBA championships.

In other words, if ownership is willing to pay, the Warriors core four can stay together.

The projected price to keep the burgeoning dynasty together? A mere $1.4 billion over next four years.

Here are the details of what it will take to keep the NBA champions together for the foreseeable future.

2017-18

Under contract 2017

Klay Thompson $17,826,150

Draymond Green $16,400,000

Kevon Looney $1,471,382

Patrick McCaw $1,312,611

Damian Jones $1,312,611

With Kevin Durant expected to opt out of his contract, the Warriors will have two starters and three former draft picks under contract.

FA to be signed 2017 How

Stephen Curry $35,300,000 Bird

Kevin Durant $31,848,000 Non-Bird

Andre Iguodala $15,000,000 Bird

Shaun Livingston $10,000,000 Bird

Ian Clark $7,700,000 Early Bird

Zaza Pachulia $3,477,600 Non-Bird

JaVale McGee $3,400,000 Partial tax mid-level

David West $2,794,382 Non-Bird

Free agent $1,471,382 Minimum exception

Free agent $1,471,382 Minimum exception

