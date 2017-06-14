The potential pitfall of the Warriors' burgeoning dynasty

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines the financial cost of keeping the Golden State Warriors together.
Contrary to popular belief, the Golden State Warriors didn’t have a big payroll this season.
The Warriors ranked 15th in total salary and did not reach the $100 million mark.
But the reality is the Warriors will be a luxury-tax team for the foreseeable future.
Because of future cap restrictions, Golden State will need to put a heavy emphasis on player development and get inexpensive production from former and future first-round picks to complement its care of stars. Getting more under-the-radar talent – such as second-round pick Patrick McCaw – would also go a long way to maximize the Warriors’ dollars.
The salary situations discussed here are based on projections and take into account that Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will most likely sign max contracts.
Thompson and Green could be eligible to sign for Designated Player Veteran Extensions if they meet the criteria.
However, if Golden State signs Curry this summer for 35 percent of the cap, Golden State would have to choose between Thompson or Green for the DPVE.
Teams are only eligible to have two players signed to a “super max contract.”
Both players could still sign max contracts, but only for 30 percent of the salary cap.
Although Golden State doesn’t need to trade any of its four All-Stars, ownership will need to weigh the value of roster flexibility and tax consequences against winning NBA championships.
In other words, if ownership is willing to pay, the Warriors core four can stay together.
The projected price to keep the burgeoning dynasty together? A mere $1.4 billion over next four years.
Here are the details of what it will take to keep the NBA champions together for the foreseeable future.
2017-18
Under contract 2017
Klay Thompson $17,826,150
Draymond Green $16,400,000
Kevon Looney $1,471,382
Patrick McCaw $1,312,611
Damian Jones $1,312,611
With Kevin Durant expected to opt out of his contract, the Warriors will have two starters and three former draft picks under contract.
FA to be signed 2017 How
Stephen Curry $35,300,000 Bird
Kevin Durant $31,848,000 Non-Bird
Andre Iguodala $15,000,000 Bird
Shaun Livingston $10,000,000 Bird
Ian Clark $7,700,000 Early Bird
Zaza Pachulia $3,477,600 Non-Bird
JaVale McGee $3,400,000 Partial tax mid-level
David West $2,794,382 Non-Bird
Free agent $1,471,382 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,471,382 Minimum exception
Curry’s contract could be valued at $205 million over five years, and how Durant structures his contract will have an impact on how the Warriors build their bench.
If Durant signs a one-year deal using non-Bird rights (player option for 2018-19) as projected below, Golden State will be able to retain Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.
Iguodala ranks fourth among free-agent small forwards and should get a salary that averages $15 million per year for three years.
Livingston, ranked ninth among free-agent points guards, should get a salary slightly above the $8.4 full mid-level exception. The projection for Livingston is three years, $30 million.
The contracts of Iguodala and Livingston are conservative projections and could be higher if they sign with another team.
If either player leaves, Golden State will not have the cap flexibility to replace players of their caliber.
Filling the bench will be a challenge because of cap restrictions, but the Warriors can bring back the core elements of theor bench with the following deals:
• Ian Clark: four years, $35 million
• David West: one year, $2.8 million
• Zaza Pachulia: one year, $3.5 million
• JaVale McGee: one year $3.4 million
• Two free agents signed to the minimum
Salary table 2017
Guaranteed salaries $150,785,500
Dead money $945,126 (Jason Thompson)
Salaries: cap $151,730,626
Salaries: tax $151,730,626
Salary cap $101,000,000
Luxury tax $121,000,000
Cap space None ($50,730,626 over)
Tax room None ($30,730,626 over)
Golden State projects to spend close to $240 million in 2017-18: $151.7 million in salary and $88.7 million in luxury tax.
The luxury tax will decrease if Livingston or Iguodala does not return.
2018-19
Under contract 2018
Stephen Curry $38,124,000
Klay Thompson $18,988,725
Draymond Green $17,469,565
Andre Iguodala $15,000,000
Shaun Livingston $10,000,000
Ian Clark $8,316,000
Kevon Looney $2,227,081
Damian Jones $1,544,951
Because of the financial commitments from the summer of 2017, Golden State will be over the salary cap when free agency begins in 2018.
Thompson could be eligible for the Designated Player Veteran Extension if he earns All-NBA honors.
FA to be signed 2018 How
Kevin Durant $35,700,000 Early Bird
Patrick McCaw $6,000,000 Early Bird
Free agent $4,000,000 Partial tax mid-level
Free agent $1,486,096 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,486,096 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,486,096 Minimum exception
No. 30 draft pick $1,592,160 Rookie scale
After again opting out, Durant could sign for four years and $160 million with early Bird rights that would reflect a max salary.
McCaw, a restricted free agent, projects to sign for three years and $19.3 million.
Because of the team’s lack of flexibility, the development of McCaw is vital to the Warriors’ bench. It also will be crucial for Golden State to identify a player who can eventually contribute with its first-round pick.
Salary table 2018
Guaranteed salaries $163,420,770
Dead money $945,126 (Jason Thompson)
Salaries: cap $164,365,896
Salaries: tax $164,365,896
Salary cap $102,000,000
Luxury tax $124,000,000
Cap space None ($62,365,896 over)
Tax room None ($40,365,896 over)
Golden State could be the first $300 million team in NBA history with $164 million in salary and $137.1 million in luxury tax.
2019-20
Under contract 2019
Stephen Curry $40,948,000
Kevin Durant $38,556,000
Draymond Green $18,539,130
Andre Iguodala $15,000,000
Shaun Livingston $10,000,000
Ian Clark $8,932,000
Patrick McCaw $6,480,000
Damian Jones $2,305,057
2017 First rounder $1,864,560
Iguodala and Livingston will be entering the final season of their deals, and when free agency begins Golden State will be in the luxury tax.
Green is extension eligible and could sign for the Designated Player Veteran Extension if he were to meet the criteria from the previous season.
FA to be signed 2019 Insider info
Klay Thompson $32,130,000 Bird
Free agent $4,000,000 Partial tax mid-level
Free agent $1,560,401 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,560,401 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,560,401 Minimum exception
No. 30 pick $1,864,560 Rookie scale
After signing Curry and Durant in consecutive summers, it’s now Thompson’s turn to the tune of five years and $186 million. The deal reflects 30 percent of the salary cap as a Tier 2 max contract.
Golden State will be in the luxury tax even if Thompson were to give the team a discount, but he could also be eligible to sign a DPVE with a starting salary of $37.5 million.
Salary table 2019
Guaranteed salaries $183,740,109
Salary cap $107,100,000
Luxury tax $130,200,000
Cap space None ($76,640,109 over)
Tax room None ($53,540,109 over)
The consequences for Golden State being in the luxury tax for three of the past four years has a significant impact in 2019-20.
The Warriors will be a repeater tax team and face harsh financial penalties.
On top of $184 million in salary, the Warriors will have an additional $219 million in luxury tax payments.
The total financial commitment could top $400 million.
2020-21
Under contract 2020
Stephen Curry $43,772,000
Kevin Durant $41,412,000
Klay Thompson $34,700,000
Ian Clark $9,548,000
Patrick McCaw $6,960,000
2018 First-rounder $1,953,480
2019 First-rounder $1,957,800
Player development will be critical for the Warriors.
With the losses of Iguodala and Livingston, Golden State will now rely on McCaw and its 2018 and 2019 first-round picks for bench production.
FA to be signed 2020 How
Draymond Green $33,736,500 Bird
Free agent $4,000,000 Partial tax mid-level
Free agent $1,638,421 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,638,421 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,638,421 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,638,421 Minimum exception
Free agent $1,638,421 Minimum exception
No. 30 pick $1,957,800 Rookie scale
Green would get a five-year, $195 million contract, with the Warriors once again adding a first-round pick to develop.
The remaining roster is comprised of minimum-exception players and one signed to part of the tax mid-level.
Salary table 2020
Guaranteed salaries $188,189,685
Salary cap $112,455,000
Luxury tax $136,710,000
Cap space None ($75,734,685 over)
Tax room None ($51,479,685 over)
As a repeater tax team again, the Warriors project to have $188 million in salary and $256 million in luxury tax.
