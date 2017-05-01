Posta Rangers coach disappointed with AFC Leopards game

The mailmen have been consistent and many believe that the team will have a say in this year's title race

Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has revealed he is somehow upset with the outcome against AFC Leopards.

Jerry Santos put the mailmen ahead in the first half before Ghanaian Gilberto Fiamenyo leveled matters in the second half. 'Pamzo' has however, lauded his charges for a good display later in the match as the team extends its stay at the top.

Mathare United players dominate Team of the Week

"I have mixed reaction after that draw, disappointed and happy at the same time. Disappointed because we came into the match aiming for maximum points but ended up getting one. Happy because we fought to the end even when all odds were against us in the second half," 'Pamzo' told Goal.

"Kiongera (Paul) introduction gave AFC Leopards energy in the second half, and resurrected the otherwise dead attacking department. Yes, we controlled the match, but after we were reduced to ten men, it turned against us. But it was a good game and a point is not bad."

Mathare United end long wait to beat Gor Mahia

Posta Rangers is the only undefeated side in the top tier and have amassed a total of eighteen points.