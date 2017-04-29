Posta Rangers - AFC Leopards Preview: Tough test for the league leaders

Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo will be out to protect the mailmen's perfect start to the season when they face Ingwe

A few people could have predicted that Posta Rangers will be at the summit of Kenyan Premier League after seven matches.

Currently, the only undefeated side in the league, five wins and two draws is their best ever outing in the top tier. AFC Leopards started the season well but as expected, they have been inconsistent despite injecting new blood in the last transfer window. After seven matches, the thirteen times league champions are placed fourth after four wins, one draw and two defeats.

All in all, it is not that bad for the big cat. It is going to be a tough test for coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo considering the mailmen have won none of their last eight matches against Ingwe, having lost thrice and drawn five times, conceding a total of thirteen goals and scoring just six.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Posta Rangers: Joackins Atudo, the former Tusker man is tough to beat on his territory and he will definitely not want that to happen, not against Leopards. Another man, who should not be underrated is Geoffrey Kataka, he is one player, who can change the game at any given time.

AFC Leopards: Andrew Tololwa has enjoyed good times since signing for AFC Leopards, and will tasked to put up similar display against the league leaders. Another player, who will be needed to step up is captain Bernard Mang'oli, he has been working hard yes, but a couple of goals will be better.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Wed 03/08/16: Posta Rangers 1-1 Leopards

Sun 08/05/16: Leopards 0-0 Posta Rangers

Thu 09/08/12: Posta Rangers 0-0 Leopards

Sun 08/04/12: Leopards 6-2 Posta Rangers

Fri 05/08/11: Posta Rangers 0-0 Leopards

Sun 06/03/11: Leopards 3-1 Posta Rangers

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi (GK), Joakins Atudo, Luke Ochieng’, Titus Achesa, Simon Mbugua, Jerry Santos, Joseph Mbugi, Gerson Likono, Abdulrizak Mohammed, Geoffrey Kataka and Dennis Mukaisi.

AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Robinson Kamura, Joshua Mawira, Marcus Abwao, Abdalla Salim, Bernard Mang’oli, Duncan Otieno, Andrew Tololowa, Whyvonne Isuza, Allan Kateregga and Gilbert Fiamenyo.