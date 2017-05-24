Possible Bears QB scenarios

The Chicago Bears’ biggest storyline of the offseason was their trading up for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. They did so just months after signing quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year $45 million deal with $18.5 million guaranteed. His deal will essentially end up being a one year $16 million deal with team options in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears’ brass has consistently held the narrative that Glennon is the starter, as he should be. With Trubisky still needing time to learn the game after starting only 13 games at North Carolina, Glennon should be the team’s starter.

Also on the roster are veteran Mark Sanchez, who supposedly did wonders in helping last year’s rookie quarterback sensation Dak Prescott, and Connor Shaw, who was having a promising preseason before a season-ending injury. After eight long seasons of disappointment, it looks as if the Bears have finally realized there is no long-term success in this league without consistent play from the quarterback position.

Now, with a few bullets in the proverbial chamber, we can look at a few possible scenarios and how this could play out for the Bears.

Scenario 1 (Worst Case)

Honestly, there are plenty of scenarios for this case, but I’m only going to use believable ones.

So, the Atlanta Falcons march on to Soldier Field in Week 1. Mike Glennon makes his Bears debut, and things are going well until Vic Beasley breaks through the line for a sack. Glennon does not get up. This does not have to happen Week 1, but could happen anywhere in the first half of the season with the same effect.

Some fans will argue that Trubisky may end up starting the season, and I find that highly unlikely. However, I won’t rule out him being the No. 2 quarterback on the roster. This being worst case and all, Trubisky is not ready to start. He struggles mightily during the season and in doing so develops bad habits that inevitably keep him and the Bears mired in mediocrity for years to come. This may be my worst case, but it is also the least likely to happen. Even if the Bears are unlucky enough to lose Glennon for a stretch, I believe Trubisky will be fine. But, considering the uncertainty of all quarterback prospects, it is well within the realm of possibility.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: How the Baltimore Ravens could have benefitted from trading down in the draft

2017 NFL Season: Could Jaguars’ rookie RB, Leonared Fournette, be this year’s Ezekiel Elliot

What’s Trending: Former NFL QB ,Chris Simms, calls Giants’ re-signing of DE, Pierre-Paul, “Boneheaded”

This Week in NFL History: Reliving some of the greatest moments in NFL histroy from May 21st – May 27th

Around the NFL: Giants’ star WR, Odell Beckham Jr., misses first day of OTA’s

Scenario 2

Injuries don’t always happen, and no one is sure what the Bears offense is capable of. So in this scenario Glennon starts the whole season.

He throws for around 3000 yards and 20 touchdowns, and is remarkably average. He does nothing special to merit another shot at starting or even being worthy of the contract he signed. Trubisky gets to sit the whole years soaking up the NFL and ends up taking the reins up in 2018. Glennon sticks around in the familiar back up situation he was used to behind Jameis Winston or is cut. But either way, Trubisky gets his shot to become the franchise leader.

Scenario 3

As a Bears fan during the Pace/Fox era, I can attest to the fact they have been less than transparent with their plans. Look at their drafting of Mitch Trubisky or the handling of Kevin White’s original injury in 2015. You just never know what these guys are up to. So with this in mind, maybe Glennon isn’t so entrenched as starter as we think?

What happens if Trubisky shows up to camp and blows everyone away so much he starts the season as a rookie? Once he has his foot in the door, anything could happen – he was the top quarterback in the draft for a reason – but he still has his flaws. We also don’t know for certain that Dowell Loggains and Dave Ragone can develop his tools into what he has the potential to be.

Scenario 4 (Best Case)

Ryan Pace could be a genius if things work out this way. In all honesty, it is not the craziest thing that could happen.

Read More