Porcello, Price and Wright all have good days for Red Sox

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- The Boston Red Sox had a good day on the mound.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello threw five scoreless innings Monday in an intrasquad game, five days after being struck on the pitching hand by a batted ball.

Also, David Price is making progress in his recovery from a sore left elbow, and knuckleballer Steven Wright went two hitless innings against Toronto in his first exhibition start after missing the final month last season due to a right shoulder strain.

Porcello was hit on the thumb by Yoenis Cespedes' fourth-inning grounder during his start Wednesday against a New York Mets' split squad.

''Threw the ball very well,'' Boston manager John Farrell said after the Red Sox lost 4-3 to the Blue Jays. ''Got up to 75 pitches. No ill effects from the comebacker the other day against the Mets. A good day, a positive work day for Rick.''

In his outing at Boston's complex in Fort Myers, Florida, Porcello struck out six. He was 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA last season.

Farrell said Price has been doing range-of-motion drills and throwing into a net in a batting cage for the past few days. There is no date yet for when Price will get on a mound.

''Feels good again,'' Farrell said. ''Given the situation, he's in a good place right now. The main thrust is still the rehabbing and strengthening, and getting his arm moving.''

Entering the second year of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price reported elbow soreness the day after a two-inning, 38-pitch simulated game on Feb. 28. He met with Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache on March 3.

Wright, a first-time AL All-Star last year, retired six of seven Toronto hitters. His lone baserunner reached on an error.

''It felt good to finally get back out there in a game situation,'' Wright said. ''Definitely pleased with the outcome. A little more pleased with how I felt. Today was a huge step in the right direction.''

Carson Smith, coming back from Tommy John surgery, threw around 15 pitches during his first bullpen session. Reliever Tyler Thornburg, working on mechanics, will have a mound session Wednesday.