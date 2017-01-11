Poll results: Majority of fans want to see Ronda Rousey return, but wouldn't pay for it

So Ronda Rousey got knocked out again (in 48 seconds this time), her house has apparently been vandalized, and she appears to have hit rock bottom from a literal standpoint.

But here’s the bright side for her (and Rousey followers everywhere): Most MMA fans would like to see her return to the Octagon for another fight, or to another entertainment arena.

According to a survey taken by Yahoo Sports, the majority of online users interested in MMA still feel hopeful for Rousey after her UFC 207 knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, with 59 percent of the respondents thinking that Rousey should return to fighting, while 29 percent mentioned she shouldn’t return.

The crowd wasn’t all in though. It’s worth noting that only 36 percent of respondents said that they would pay to watch Rousey on pay-per-view. So, while Rousey remains a big star, she may be a tough sell for the UFC’s PPV machine.

View photos (Yahoo Sports illustration) More

Now, it is worth noting here that we may never see Rousey in a cage again. She suffered a brutal beating at the hands of Holly Holm in November 2015, and only after mustering the courage to get back into the game did she suffer another cataclysmic loss to Nunes.

But as seen in the infographic above, even if Rousey has no interest in returning to fighting, many would still like to see her as a pro wrestler in the WWE. Forty-six percent of respondents said she should pursue a career in the WWE.

The one thing that was never in question was Rousey’s drawing power. Now? Well, if UFC president Dana White doesn’t have his own market research team figuring out exactly how difficult it would be to sell Rousey would be at this point, here’s to guessing WWE’s Vince McMahon has already utilized this in some form or fashion…