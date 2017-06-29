Police: Venus Williams reportedly at fault in car crash resulting in a man’s death

Venus Williams reportedly caused a T-bone car accident in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man, according to Palm Beach Gardens police report.

The report said that on June 9 Williams was driving through an intersection at 5 miles per hour when she “darted” into the street in front of another car, which struck her head-on.

Fourteen days after the accident, Jerome Barson, a 78-year-old passenger in the other car, passed away from head trauma damages, allegedly resulting from the accident. His wife Linda, who was driving the car, suffered broken bones and other injuries in the crash.

Williams said she attempted to move through the intersection, according to a CNN report, but traffic caused her to slow down and become “exposed in the intersection.”

“[Williams] is at fault for violating the right of way of (the Barsons),” the report said, according to TMZ.

There is no mention in the report of Williams being cited.

Williams was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to police, nor was she on a cell phone or other electronic device at the time of the accident.