Plum tries to help Stars get a win in Atlanta

No. 1 overall pick Kelsey Plum and the winless San Antonio Stars visit the Atlanta Dream for a Wednesday matinee between two teams off to opposite starts at McCamish Pavilion.

Plum made her WNBA debut last Thursday against the Dallas Wings and was active again in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Lynx. She was limited to one point in six minutes against the Lynx, as she continues to recover from a sprained right ankle sustained in the preseason.

With Plum trying to get up to speed, the Stars have dropped their five games and have lost 14 of their last 15 dating to last season.

The Dream, on the other hand, are fresh off a hard-fought win over the defending-champion Los Angeles Sparks and own the best record in the Eastern Conference at 3-1.

Forward Tiffany Hayes leads the Dream in scoring at 20.8 points per game, and veteran point guard Layshia Clarendon is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Hayes had 24 points in the win over the Sparks, and Clarendon handed out 12 assists. But Dream coach Michael Cooper said defense remains the key to his team's early success.

"This is the first time I've ever been coaching where we got three shot clock violations in a row, so that tells you that we have to rely a lot on our defense," Cooper told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the win over the Sparks.

The Stars (0-5) have three players averaging in double-figures -- Kayla McBride (16.7), Monique Currie (16.6) and Isabelle Harrison (12.8).

McBride scored 18 points in each of San Antonio's last two games against Dallas and Minnesota.

The Stars got off to a hot start against the unbeaten Lynx, hitting their first five shots and taking a 26-22 lead after the first quarter.

But Minnesota clamped down in quarters two and three, holding San Antonio to nine and eight points respectively.

The Lynx opened the second half with a 20-4 run, and San Antonio never recovered. The Stars went 7 for 27 from the field in the second and third quarters.

San Antonio won only seven games last season, but two of those victories came against the Dream, including a 71-67 victory at Atlanta in September.

The Stars promoted assistant coach Vickie Johnson to head coach in December.

"Having spent 10 years in San Antonio, first as a player, then as an assistant coach, this city feels like home," Johnson said in a statement announcing her promotion.

"Our Stars players are young, talented and hardworking. We also have a dedicated fan base in a great basketball town, and I'm looking forward to getting to work."