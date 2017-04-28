‘Please win for all of us, Aizawl FC!’ – Mizoram football’s numero uno Shylo Malsawmtluanga sends a message to Khalid Jamil's men

GUEST COLUMN

BY SHYLO MALSAWMTLUANGA

I can still vividly recall what happened on 28th October, 1998. My mother was crying constantly for the last few days and that morning was no different. My sisters were consoling her. I was trying to carve out some space inside my bag for the boots. I was the youngest among five children in a family that lived and dreamed sports. My brother had chosen Hockey (and went on to represent Mizoram Police) as his favourite but I was a football guy. Later that day, I would leave home to chase my dream. I would bid goodbye to Aizawl.

If you are reading this piece on a football website, I will assume that you have seen many photos and video clippings of Aizawl in the last few weeks to know how beautiful that small town is. To leave that place – sorry I am using a cliché here- was heart-breaking.

The journey was tiring. First a bus ride to Guwahati. Then reaching Howrah in an overcrowded train compartment. A local train to Jamshedpur to end it all with.

On 30th October, two 14-year old Mizo footballers would start practicing at the famous Tata Football Academy (TFA), knowing little that they would be requested to write about that day in 2017. That was the first time, someone from that state made it into mainstream Indian football. Exactly 18 years and 6 months after that day, Aizawl FC can become the champions of India. How is that for a fairytale?

If I look at the domestic football circuit now, I can see so many of my juniors being revered and celebrated in the industry. The picture was completely different in the first years of my career.

Remember, those were pre- Google Maps days. We were not very sure about where exactly Jamshedpur was. So, a coach from the Sports and Youth Services Department (Government of Mizoram) accompanied us and stayed at TFA for a few days to make us feel at home.

“Where are you from?” the question was being asked everywhere in the first couple of weeks. My batch-mates were curious, so were the seniors and coaches. “Mizoram,” I timidly said. “Where is that place?” someone asked. “Arre, you don’t know? It’s in the state of Nagaland. Football is very popular there, I have heard” another cadet chipped in before I could answer.

Starting from that point, putting Mizoram in the national football map has been very difficult and I am proud I have played a small role in that. Many avid followers of Indian football don't know that I was not alone when I came to TFA. Lalhmingsanga was my partner, even though, he was released after three months from the academy. When we were scouted in New Delhi while playing against SAIL Bokaro in the Subroto Cup, we didn’t have any idea that one match will change the course of our careers, and dare I say, make football an obsession in a whole state.

Aizawl FC is a club very close to my heart. I have been in constant touch with the management throughout the season. The manager of the club is an old friend and we used to play together in our early teenage. We are in constant touch, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents. Most friendships in Mizoram grow around that black and white sphere.

